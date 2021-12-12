Global Rating: Who should make the All-Star Game?

All-Star voting is a complex matter these days with fans, players and media having a voice to decide one of the greatest honors in basketball. To make the decision easier, we simplified who actually deserves to make it according to Global Rating, an advanced metric that evaluates the performance of every player during the season.

The All-Star rosters will be updated daily considering the NBA rules regarding positions. The starting lineups will feature two guards and three frontcourt players (including center), while the reserves will have two guards, three frontcourt players and two extra players regardless of their position on the court.

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

1

1