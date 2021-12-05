Global Rating: Who are the best players by salary?

Global Rating is the main metric HoopsHype uses to track the performance of basketball players all around the world. Created by our own Alberto De Roa, it combines players’ and teams’ statistics to rank players according to their productivity on the court. The amount of games a player has missed in a certain season or competition is also factored in. A more extensive explanation can be found here.

Below, you can see rankings for the best performers this season relative to how much money they are making.

(RNK: Overall NBA ranking).

Over $25 million

From $10 million to $25 million

From $5 million to $10 million

Less than $5 million

1

1