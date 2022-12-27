Global Rare Hemophilia Factors Market to Reach $387.5 Million by 2027

ReportLinker
·13 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rare Hemophilia Factors estimated at US$258. 4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$387. 5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rare Hemophilia Factors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032737/?utm_source=GNW
Fresh Frozen Plasma, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$185.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Factor Concentrates segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $75.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

The Rare Hemophilia Factors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$75.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$68.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.5% and 5.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.6% CAGR.

Cryoprecipitate Segment to Record 5.3% CAGR

In the global Cryoprecipitate segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$35.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$51.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
Baxalta
Bayer healthcare
Bio Products Laboratory Ltd
Biogen
CSL Behring
Novo Nordisk
Pfizer, Inc.
Shire
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032737/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rare Hemophilia Factors - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Hemophilia Factors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia Factors
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fresh
Frozen Plasma by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Fresh Frozen Plasma by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Fresh Frozen Plasma by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Factor Concentrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Factor Concentrates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Factor Concentrates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cryoprecipitate by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Cryoprecipitate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cryoprecipitate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Treatments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Treatments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Treatments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Rare Hemophilia Factors Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Rare Hemophilia Factors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor
Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by
Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,
Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: USA 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia Factors
by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh
Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other
Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma,
Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by
Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,
Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia
Factors by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Rare Hemophilia Factors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor
Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Japan Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by
Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,
Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia Factors
by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh
Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other
Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Rare Hemophilia Factors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor
Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: China Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by
Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,
Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: China 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia Factors
by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh
Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other
Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Rare Hemophilia Factors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Hemophilia Factors by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia
Factors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma,
Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by
Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,
Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia
Factors by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Rare Hemophilia Factors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma,
Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: France Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by
Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,
Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: France 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia
Factors by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Rare Hemophilia Factors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma,
Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Germany Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors
by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,
Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia
Factors by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor
Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Italy Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by
Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,
Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia Factors
by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh
Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other
Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Rare Hemophilia Factors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor
Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: UK Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia Factors by
Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,
Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: UK 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia Factors by
Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fresh
Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other
Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 47: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rare Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma,
Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia
Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor
Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Rare
Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates,
Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Rare Hemophilia Factors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rare Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma,
Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia
Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor
Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia
Factors by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 53: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rare Hemophilia Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma,
Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Rest of World Historic Review for Rare Hemophilia
Factors by Treatment - Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor
Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and Other Treatments Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Rare Hemophilia
Factors by Treatment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Fresh Frozen Plasma, Factor Concentrates, Cryoprecipitate and
Other Treatments for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032737/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Ovechkin, Georgiev, Pettersson named NHL's three stars of the week

    Washington Capitals left-winger Alex Ovechkin, Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev and Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Ovechkin had two goals and four assists as the Capitals won all three of their games on the week. The 37-year-old also furthered his name in the history books, passing Gordie Howe for second on the NHL's all-time career goals list. Needing two to pass Howe, Ovechkin scored twice in a 4-1 over the Winnipeg

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Haliburton hits winning 3, scores 43 as Pacers beat Heat

    MIAMI (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton hit a 3-pointer in the final seconds and finished with a career-high 43 points, helping the Indiana Pacers to a 111-108 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton's winning shot with just over four seconds left was his team-record 10th 3-pointer of the game. He was coming off a 33-point game in a win at Boston on Wednesday. Against the Heat he shot 14 for 20 from the field and 10 for 16 from long distance. Haliburton also earned a bit of redemption by over

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Joy Drop: Holiday festivities and traditions, World Cup memories wrap up 2022

    It's hard to believe we are almost at the end of the year. There are so many important festivals and celebrations happening at this time, I wanted to share some of that joy. The first night of Hanukkah was earlier this week. There are eight days in the Festival of Lights. This important holiday is enjoyed with food, games and the lighting of a candle every night on a menorah. And I can't forget the famous Happy Hanukkah song by Adam Sandler from Saturday Night Live circa 1994. The longest day in

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Jaguars DL Smoot out for season with torn Achilles tendon

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Dawuane Smoot, who is tied for the team lead with five sacks, is out for the remainder of the season after tearing the Achilles tendon in his right leg Thursday night at the New York Jets. Smoot made the announcement on social media Saturday, one day after coach Doug Pederson said the Jaguars were awaiting test results. “I'm disappointed that I won't be able to finish the season on the field alongside my brothers as we fight for a

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the answer to the Raptors' weaknesses?

    Amit Mann and C.J. Miles discuss how Precious Achiuwa can affect what ails the Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to the NFL's concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday. Tagovailoa met with doctors a day after the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms. Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it is too early to name a starter for Miami's game at New England on Sunday. It is the second time this season that Tagovailo

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Andersson's OT goal gives Flames 3-2 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Rasmus Andersson scored 2:24 into overtime and the Calgary Flames beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Friday night. Andersson beat Lukas Dostal with a wrist shot from the right circle to extend Calgary’s point streak to four games, with three wins in that stretch. Michael Stone and Brett Ritchie also scored, and Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as the Flames wrapped up a successful four-game California road trip. Mason McTavish and Jakob Silfverberg had power-play goals — the sixth

  • AP sources: Cubs, LHP Drew Smyly agree to 2-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Drew Smyly is staying with the Chicago Cubs, agreeing to a $19 million, two-year contract. Two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the contract was pending a successful physical. Smyly has an opt out after the 2023 season. The left-hander will make $8 million next year and $8.5 million in 2024. There is a $10 million mutual option for 2025 with a $2.5 million buyout. The 33-year-old Smyly went

  • Giants drop chance to clinch playoff spot in loss to Vikings

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the New York Giants putting together their first sustained drive at Minnesota, tight end Daniel Bellinger hauled in a 16-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and tried to pick up extra yardage. Vikings rookie linebacker Brian Asamoah came from behind and chopped the ball out of Bellinger’s hands and deftly scooped up the fumble at the Minnesota 24. The Vikings went the other way for a field goal. The ball continued slipping out of the hands of Giants players in a 27-24