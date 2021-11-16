Global Rare Earth Elements Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2027 - Growing Demand from Emerging Technologies & Strict Government Regulations and Rising Environmental Concerns
The global rare earth elements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.4% during 2021-2027.
This report on global rare earth elements market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global rare earth elements market by segmenting the market based on type and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the rare earth elements market are provided in this report.
Scope of the Report
Market Drivers
High Demand for Clean Energy
Growing Demand from Emerging Technologies
Strict Government Regulations and Rising Environmental Concerns
Market Challenges
Discrepancies in supply and demand
Fluctuating prices
Historical & Forecast Period
Base Year: 2020
Historical Period: 2016-2019
Forecast Period: 2021-2027
Key Topics Covered:
1.Preface
1.1 Objective
1.2 Target Audience & Key Offerings
1.3 Report's Scope
1.4 Research Methodology
1.5 Assumptions
2. Key Insights
3. Global Rare Earth Elements Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Rare Earth Elements Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Rare Earth Elements Market by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Magnets
5.3. NiMH Batteries
5.4. Auto Catalysts
5.5. Diesel Engines
5.6. Fluid Cracking Catalyst
5.7. Phosphers
5.8. Glass
5.9. Polishing Powders
5.10. Others
6. Global Rare Earth Elements Market by Region
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Europe
6.3 North America
6.4 Asia Pacific
6.5 Latin America
6.6 Middle East & Africa
7. SWOT Analysis
8. Porter's Five Forces
9. Market Value Chain Analysis
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Scenario
10.2 Company Profiles
10.2.1 Lynas Corporation
10.2.2 Alkane Resources Ltd
10.2.3 Arafura Resources Ltd
10.2.4 China Minmetals Rare Earth Co Ltd
10.2.5 Avalon Advanced Materials, Inc
10.2.6 Iluka Resource Ltd
10.2.7 Canada Rare Earth Corporation
