Global Rare Earth Elements Market to Reach 12.6 Million Tons by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
New York, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rare Earth Elements Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032736/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Rare Earth Elements Market to Reach 12.6 Million Tons by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rare Earth Elements estimated at 5.1 Million Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 12.6 Million Tons by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Neodymium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12% CAGR and reach 3.7 Million Tons by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cerium segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.5 Million Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The Rare Earth Elements market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.5 Million Tons in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.1 Million Tons by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Alkane Resources Ltd
- Arafura Resources Ltd
- Arnold Magnetic Technologies
- Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.
- China Northern Rare Earth (Group) High-Tech Co., Ltd.
- Greenland Minerals Ltd
- Hitachi Metals Ltd.
- Iluka Resources Limited
- Indian Rare Earth Limited
- Lynas Corporation Ltd
- Namibia Critical Metals Inc.
- Northern Minerals Ltd
- Rare Element Resources Ltd.
- Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.
- Ucore Rare Metals Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032736/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rare Earth Elements - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Cerium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Cerium by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Cerium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Lanthanum by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Lanthanum by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Lanthanum by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Praseodymium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Praseodymium by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Praseodymium by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Neodymium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Neodymium by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Neodymium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Samarium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Samarium by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Samarium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Europium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Europium by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Europium by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gadolinium by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Gadolinium by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Gadolinium by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Rare Earth Elements Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2030
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Metal Alloys by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for Metal Alloys by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 18-Year Perspective for Metal Alloys by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Polishing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for Glass Polishing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 34: World 18-Year Perspective for Glass Polishing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Glass Additives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for Glass Additives by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 37: World 18-Year Perspective for Glass Additives by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Phosphors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: World Historic Review for Phosphors by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: World 18-Year Perspective for Phosphors by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: World Historic Review for Ceramics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: World 18-Year Perspective for Ceramics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 46: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Permanent Magnets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: World Historic Review for Permanent Magnets by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 49: World 18-Year Perspective for Permanent Magnets by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Rare Earth Elements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Type - Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum,
Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by Type -
Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 52: USA 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Neodymium,
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Application - Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing,
Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics, Other Applications and
Permanent Magnets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives,
Phosphors, Ceramics, Other Applications and Permanent Magnets
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: USA 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics,
Other Applications and Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Earth Elements by Type - Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum,
Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Neodymium,
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Earth Elements by Application - Metal Alloys, Glass
Polishing, Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics, Other
Applications and Permanent Magnets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives,
Phosphors, Ceramics, Other Applications and Permanent Magnets
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics,
Other Applications and Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Rare Earth Elements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Type - Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum,
Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by Type -
Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Neodymium,
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Application - Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing,
Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics, Other Applications and
Permanent Magnets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives,
Phosphors, Ceramics, Other Applications and Permanent Magnets
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics,
Other Applications and Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Rare Earth Elements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Type - Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum,
Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by Type -
Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Neodymium,
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Application - Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing,
Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics, Other Applications and
Permanent Magnets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives,
Phosphors, Ceramics, Other Applications and Permanent Magnets
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics,
Other Applications and Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Rare Earth Elements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Earth Elements by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Earth Elements by Type - Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum,
Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Neodymium,
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Earth Elements by Application - Metal Alloys, Glass
Polishing, Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics, Other
Applications and Permanent Magnets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives,
Phosphors, Ceramics, Other Applications and Permanent Magnets
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics,
Other Applications and Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Rare Earth Elements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Earth Elements by Type - Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum,
Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Neodymium,
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Earth Elements by Application - Metal Alloys, Glass
Polishing, Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics, Other
Applications and Permanent Magnets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives,
Phosphors, Ceramics, Other Applications and Permanent Magnets
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: France 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics,
Other Applications and Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Rare Earth Elements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Earth Elements by Type - Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum,
Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Neodymium,
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Earth Elements by Application - Metal Alloys, Glass
Polishing, Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics, Other
Applications and Permanent Magnets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives,
Phosphors, Ceramics, Other Applications and Permanent Magnets
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics,
Other Applications and Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Type - Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum,
Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by Type -
Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Neodymium,
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Application - Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing,
Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics, Other Applications and
Permanent Magnets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives,
Phosphors, Ceramics, Other Applications and Permanent Magnets
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics,
Other Applications and Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Rare Earth Elements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Type - Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum,
Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: UK Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by Type -
Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 103: UK 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Neodymium,
Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium
and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Earth Elements by Application - Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing,
Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics, Other Applications and
Permanent Magnets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives,
Phosphors, Ceramics, Other Applications and Permanent Magnets
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth Elements by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Metal
Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics,
Other Applications and Permanent Magnets for the Years 2012,
2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 107: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rare Earth Elements by Type - Neodymium, Cerium,
Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and
Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand
Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rare Earth
Elements by Type - Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium,
Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth
Elements by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Rare Earth Elements by Application - Metal Alloys,
Glass Polishing, Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics, Other
Applications and Permanent Magnets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Rare Earth
Elements by Application - Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass
Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics, Other Applications and
Permanent Magnets Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth
Elements by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass Additives, Phosphors,
Ceramics, Other Applications and Permanent Magnets for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Rare Earth Elements Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rare Earth Elements by Type - Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum,
Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements
by Type - Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium,
Europium, Gadolinium and Other Types Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth
Elements by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neodymium, Cerium, Lanthanum, Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium,
Gadolinium and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rare Earth Elements by Application - Metal Alloys, Glass
Polishing, Glass Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics, Other
Applications and Permanent Magnets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Thousand Tons for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Rare Earth Elements
by Application - Metal Alloys, Glass Polishing, Glass
Additives, Phosphors, Ceramics, Other Applications and
Permanent Magnets Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Thousand Tons for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Rare Earth
Elements by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032736/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001