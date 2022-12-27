Global Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market to Reach $59 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization estimated at US$32 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.

New York, Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Industry"
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$23.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) segment is readjusted to a revised 9.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.6% CAGR

The Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.5% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.5% CAGR.

Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR

In the global Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -
Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc.
Agena Bioscience
ANGLE plc
ApoCell, Inc.
AS One InternationalNTERNATIONAL
BioChain Institute, Inc.
Biolidics Limited
Biomatrica
Bio-Techne Corporation
BioVision, Inc.
Caltag Medsystems Limited
Cytomark Ltd.
DNA Genotek, Inc.
Epic Sciences
EpiGentek Group Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Fluxion Biosciences, Inc.
Geno Technology Inc.
Genomax Technologies Pte Ltd.
GILUPI GmbH
LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc.
MagBio Genomics Inc.
Menarini Silicon Biosystems
MyBioSource.com
Norgen Biotek Corp.
Novus Biologicals, LLC
OraSure Technologies Inc.
Precision for Medicine, Inc.
Promega Corporation
QIAGEN
Rarecells Diagnostics SAS
RareCyte, Inc.
siemens Healthineers
SiO2 Materials Science
STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
Streck, Inc.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
Vortex Biosciences
VyCAP B.V.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization - Global
Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Circulating Cell Free DNA
(ccfDNA) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Circulating Tumor Cells
(CTCs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Exosomes / Extracellular
Vesicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Circulating Cell Free
RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Research by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 15: World Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and
Stabilization Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product
Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor
Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating
Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: USA 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA
(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use -
Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 19: USA 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2021 &
2027

CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by
Product Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating
Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and
Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free
DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 22: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by
End-Use - Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 23: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the
Years 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product
Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor
Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating
Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 25: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA
(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use -
Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2021 &
2027

CHINA
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
China for 2022 (E)
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product
Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor
Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating
Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: China 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA
(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 30: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use -
Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 31: China 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027

Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by
Product Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating
Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and
Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free
DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 36: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by
End-Use - Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 37: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the
Years 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
France for 2022 (E)
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by
Product Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating
Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and
Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: France 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free
DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 40: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by
End-Use - Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 41: France 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the
Years 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by
Product Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating
Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and
Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 43: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free
DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 44: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by
End-Use - Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 45: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the
Years 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product
Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor
Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating
Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA
(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 48: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use -
Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 49: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product
Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor
Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating
Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: UK 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by Product Type - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free DNA
(ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 52: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Rare
Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use -
Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: UK 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers Specimen
Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the Years 2021 &
2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by
Product Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating
Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and
Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 55: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free
DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by
End-Use - Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 57: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the
Years 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization Market
Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in
Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by
Product Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating
Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and
Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free
DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by
End-Use - Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 61: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the
Years 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by
Product Type - Circulating Cell Free DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating
Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes / Extracellular Vesicles and
Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) / miRNA - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by Product Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Circulating Cell Free
DNA (ccfDNA), Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Exosomes /
Extracellular Vesicles and Circulating Cell Free RNA (ccfRNA) /
miRNA for the Years 2021 & 2027

Table 64: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Rare Biomarkers Specimen Collection and Stabilization by
End-Use - Research and Diagnostics - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 65: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Rare Biomarkers
Specimen Collection and Stabilization by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Research and Diagnostics for the
Years 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
