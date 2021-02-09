Global Railway Fish Plate and Fish Bolt Market is estimated to be US$ 6022.4 Million by 2029 with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecasted period - by PMI

Covina CA, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report “Global Railway Fish Plate and Fish Bolt Market, By Joint Type (Standard, Joggled, Special and Combination/Compromised), By Rail Type (Light and Heavy) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

In India, Chennai Metro Phase 2 is in the development phase and likely to construct by 2025. The project comprises three separate lines spanning 118.9 km and serving 128 stations.

The US$ 2 billion project of Bayan Lepas LRT, Malaysia is in the initial phase of construction and expected to complete by 2026. In the Malaysian state of Penang, this project will be the first light rail transit system.

The increasing construction and development activities including transportation infrastructure for high-speed track and metro rail lines in the emerging countries are expected to propel the demand for railway fish plate and fish bolt in the market in the forecast period. The major players involved in the railway fish plate and fish bolt market are utilizing new technologies and policies to overcome the various challenges and meet the demand of the growing market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Railway Fish Plate and Fish Bolt Market”, By Joint Type (Standard, Joggled, Special and Combination/Compromised), By Rail Type (Light and Heavy) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029.

The global railway fish plate and fish bolt market accounted for US$ 4697.1 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6022.4 million by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 2.8%. The global railway fish plate and fish bolt market are segmented based on joint type, rail type, and region.

By joint type, the global railway fish plate and fish bolt market is segmented into a standard, joggled, special, and combination/compromised. The standard segment of the railway fish plate and fish bolt market is estimated to grow with considerable CAGR during the forecast period.

The prominent player operating in the global railway fish plate and fish bolt market includes AGICO Group, Chandra Industrial Works, Henry Williams Limited, Jekay International Track Pvt. Ltd., Koppers Holdings, Inc., L.B. Foster Company, Linzhou Changda Railway Materials Co. Ltd., N. Mohanlal Railtrack Pvt. Ltd., Rail Udyog, Royal Infraconstru Limited, Shanghai Suyu Railway Material Co.,Ltd., Surya Alloy Industries Ltd, Suthang Industrial Corporation, Taicang Zhongbo Railway Fastening Co. Ltd., Unipart Rail Limited, Vinayak Rail track (india) private limited, Xinxiang Luda Machinery Manufacturing Co. Ltd. and many many other players.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

