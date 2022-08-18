The Global Radiotherapy Market size is expected to reach $9.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·9 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Radiotherapy, also called radiation therapy, is a cancer treatment process used for cancer patients in which, cancer cells are destroyed while on the other hand, the size of tumors gets reduced in order to cure cancer in the body of the patient.

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Radiotherapy Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315046/?utm_source=GNW
During radiation, gamma rays, X-rays, and charged particles are often utilized in radiotherapy. Radiation therapy damages cancer cells’ DNA, which either kills them or limits their growth at high dosages. Cancer cells that have DNA damage that cannot be repaired either cease proliferating or die.

When the injured cells expire, the body degrades and eliminates them. Radiation therapy does not instantly eradicate cancer cells. Before DNA is sufficiently damaged to cause cancer, it may take days or weeks of treatment. The advantages of radiation therapy vary depending on the type of cancer, whether or not it has spread, and how much. Radiation therapy can be administered on its own or as a component of a comprehensive treatment strategy. Radiation therapy is used, among other things, as the main form of cancer treatment or to treat the disease’s symptoms.

Typically, cells expand and divide to create new ones. But compared to most normal cells, cancer cells grow and divide more rapidly. Small snags in the DNA of cells are created by radiation as it functions. These fractures stop the growth and division of cancer cells and ultimately lead to their demise. Radiation can also damage nearby normal cells, but most of them recover and resume their regular functions. Radiation therapy is often a local treatment, in contrast to chemotherapy and other cancer-fighting medications that are taken orally or administered intravenously and typically expose the entire body.

This indicates that it is often directed towards and only has an impact on the affected area of the body. Radiation therapies are designed to kill cancer cells while causing the least amount of harm to neighboring healthy cells. Radioactive chemicals are sometimes administered orally or intravenously as part of radiation therapy (systemic radiation therapy). Even though this sort of radiation does penetrate the entire body, the radioactive material mainly gathers in the vicinity of the tumor, leaving the rest of the body with little impact.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Every part of the medical equipment business, including radiation devices, has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in significant variance in how radiation procedures are managed. As governments, as well as authorities, work to ensure that resources are available for COVID-19 patients, this can be attributed to the interim delay of a number of elective procedures. In order to ease the burden on the healthcare system, reduce disease transmission, and preserve personal protective equipment, several governments have set recommendations for certain elective procedures. Moreover, lockdowns were implemented to stop the COVID-19 virus from spreading. Consequently, COVID-19 has a detrimental impact on the radiotherapy market.



Market Growth Factors

Technological Advancements In Radiation Therapy

The market for radiotherapy has witnessed significant technological developments in recent years. These developments have contributed to the creation of more efficient, affordable, and simple-to-use radiotherapy systems that deliver radiation doses more precisely and effectively, making it easier to target malignancies. The transition from 2D to 3D volumetric radiotherapy with real-time imaging has made it possible to increase the dose with better tumor control while maintaining high radiation conformance to the target (with little exposure to normal tissue). Products that offer these advantages are anticipated to have very rapid development potential, particularly in developed economies where the rate of adoption of cutting-edge technology is high.

Increasing Healthcare Investment In Emerging Countries

One of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market is the increasing number and volume of investments in the healthcare sector by governments of several countries. It is anticipated that access to high-quality healthcare will improve in several emerging nations due to their rapid economic expansion and rising health expenditures. This is considered to be a positive indicator of development for the radiotherapy market. The demand for various radiation equipment and treatments is increasing as a result of the rising cancer prevalence in these nations. Additionally, governments in each of these nations are focusing on expanding access to high-quality healthcare services for more of their citizens as well as expanding the scope of reimbursement.

Market Restraining Factors

Side-Effects Of Radiotherapy

A significant issue that needs to be addressed is the side effects that are caused by radiotherapy. The ability to accomplish certain activities may be restricted by side effects. Depending on how a patient feels, they can choose what to do. While receiving radiation therapy, some patients are able to work full time or engage in recreational activities while others discover that they cannot do as much and need more rest than normal. The doctor may shorten the duration of treatments, alter the schedule, or switch the sort of treatment a patient is receiving if they experience side effects that are irritating and negatively impact their daily activities or health.

Type Outlook

Based on the Type, the Radiotherapy Market is segmented into External Beam Radiation Therapy, Internal Radiation Therapy, and Systemic Radiation Therapy. In 2021, the external beam segment procured the largest revenue share of the radiotherapy market. The growth of the segment is rapidly rising due to the accuracy of the direct beams at the cancerous cells, which results in less damage to normal tissues and permits oncologists to use higher doses of radiotherapy for treatment and an increase in the cancer population.



End-User Outlook

By the End-User, the Radiotherapy Market is bifurcated into Hospitals and Clinics and Others. In 2021, the others segment witnessed a substantial revenue share of the radiotherapy market. The rising growth of the segment is owing to the rising burden on hospitals and clinics all over the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Owing to this, the demand for ambulatory services and settings is rising.

Regional Outlook

Region-Wise, the Radiotherapy Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the radiotherapy market. The growth of the segment is rapidly rising due to the rising incidence of cancer patients, the presence of a significant number of key market players, as well as the advancement of R&D activities within the healthcare sector in the region. Lung cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the region, due to which, the demand for radiotherapy is significantly increasing in the region. This factor is bolstering the growth of the regional radiotherapy market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Siemens Healthineers AG, Accuray, Incorporated, Elekta AB, Eckert & Ziegler AG, Ion Beam Applications SA, iCAD Inc., Isoray Inc., Mevion Medical Systems, Inc., and Nordion Inc. (Sotera Health LLC).

Strategies Deployed in Radiotherapy Market

Jun-2022: Accuray partnered with Limbus AI, a developer of tools and treatment-planning systems for radiation therapy. Under this partnership, Accuray aimed to utilize AI-driven auto contouring algorithms of Limbus in order to allow a streamlined treatment planning process.

May-2022: Elekta teamed up with GE Healthcare, a subsidiary of an American multinational conglomerate. This collaboration aimed to allow the companies to offer a comprehensive portfolio across treatment and imaging to hospitals for cancer patients with the requirement for radiation therapy.

May-2022: Elekta introduced Elekta Esprit. The new solution would enable clinicians to enhance the quality of radiosurgery and offer an improved treatment experience to patients with increased accuracy.

Apr-2022: Siemens expanded its geographical footprint with the launch of its manufacturing facility in India. With this geographical expansion, the company aimed to expedite the expansion of medical devices space within the country with the introduction of its new production plant range for Computed Tomography Scanners.

Jan-2022: Eckert & Ziegler acquired Tecnonuclear, a nuclear medicine specialist. Through this acquisition, the company would extend its critical healthcare offerings in Brazil while also complying with recent government regulations.

Jun-2021: Elekta collaborated with Royal Philips, a Dutch multinational conglomerate corporation. With this collaboration, the companies aimed to strengthen their partnership with the aim to advance comprehensive as well as personalized cancer care with more precise oncology solutions.

Mar-2021: Becton Dickinson took over GSL solutions, a smart medication device developer. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to offer innovative technologies to retail pharmacies. Moreover, this acquisition would also aid in the development of a new range of BD products and services for outpatient and retail pharmacy customers.

Aug-2020: Siemens took over Varian Medical Systems, a developer of radiation therapy software and hardware. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its cancer care portfolio in order to offer a platform ranging from screening and diagnosis to treatment delivery and recovery. Moreover, this acquisition would provide a comprehensive and overarching oncology portfolio.

Jun-2020: Accuray rolled out the CyberKnife S7 System, the most recent illustration of innovation in radiation therapy. The new product aimed to strengthen healthcare providers via new capabilities in order to offer the best possible care to their patients.

Sep-2019: Siemens unveiled Somatom go.Sim and Somatom go.Open Pro, two computed tomography (CT) systems of siemens. Through this launch, the company aimed to streamline radiation therapy planning procedures and deliver improved-quality images to aid in calculating radiation plans.

Jan-2018: IsoRay came into an agreement with GT Medical Technologies, an Arizona-based medical device company. This agreement aimed to complement the mutual vision of the companies to accelerate the commercialization of the novel GammaTile product, which leverages Cesium-131’s ability to provide a highly targeted dose of intense radiation treatment.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Others

By Type

• External Beam Radiation Therapy

• Internal Radiation Therapy

• Systemic Radiation Therapy

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Accuray, Incorporated

• Elekta AB

• Eckert & Ziegler AG

• Ion Beam Applications SA

• iCAD Inc.

• Isoray Inc.

• Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

• Nordion Inc. (Sotera Health LLC)

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315046/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Johnson dazzles, Canada tops Czechia 5-1 in world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Mason McTavish scored twice and Canada stayed undefeated at the world junior hockey championship with a 5-1 win over Czechia on Saturday. Kent Johnson left jaws on the floor with a stunning lacrosse-style goal and added an assist in the third period. Ridly Greig and Tyson Foerster also found the back of the net for the Canadians (3-0-0), while Jack Thompson, Ronan Seeley and Logan Stankoven each contributed a pair of assists. Czechia (1-1-1) opened the scoring with a short-handed goal

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Criscito, Bernardeschi lead Toronto FC to 2-2 draw against New England Revolution

    TORONTO — Despite picking up one point and extending its unbeaten streak to five games, the general feeling around Toronto FC players and coaches was that of disappointment. Behind an early goal from Federico Bernardeschi and the game-tying marker from Domenico Criscito, TFC finished with a 2-2 draw against a short-handed New England Revolution team Wednesday night. Still sitting on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture, being three points out in 11th place, head coach Bob Bradle

  • Summer, increased scrutiny to blame for small crowds at world juniors: Hockey Canada

    EDMONTON — Empty seats have been a staple at the unusual world junior hockey championship in Edmonton this month — and Hockey Canada says scandals surrounding the organization are, in part, holding fans back. While the tournament usually sees thousands of avid hockey lovers turn out for each game, the average attendance for the tournament's 20 preliminary round matches was 1,319. Hockey Canada said there are "a few reasons" people have opted to stay home for the rescheduled 2022 tournament. "Fir

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Sloppy Blue Jays beaten up by surging Orioles 7-3

    TORONTO — The Baltimore Orioles cashed in three runs thanks to sloppy defence and poor pitching from the Toronto Blue Jays in the fourth inning to take the series opener 7-3 on Monday. The victory was the ninth in 13 games for the Orioles (60-55), while the Blue Jays (61-53) continued to stumble with two wins in nine outings. Toronto fell behind 3-0 but rallied for two runs in the third inning thanks to a two-run single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. before 26,769 at Rogers Centre. Toronto starter Yus

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Simona Halep wins third National Bank Open with victory over Beatriz Haddad Maia

    TORONTO — Simona Halep can't say which of her National Bank Open titles means the most to her, but she knows she'll never forget her third. Halep beat Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 on Sunday in the WTA event's final. The Romanian also won the title in Montreal in 2016 and 2018 when the tournament was called the Rogers Cup. "It's tough to compare. I'm a different person. I've changed so much. But the happiness of winning a title is the same," said the 30-year-old Halep with the Natio

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Allegations of Oilers owner Daryl Katz paying underage ballerina for sex dropped

    Allegations that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid an underage ballerina for sex have been dropped from a U.S. civil suit.

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Having a break definitely seemed to serve Saskatchewan well. Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran for a pair of touchdowns and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 CFL victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) had lost three consecutive games before having a bye week and coming back with a win over Edmonton. “Any win is a good win,” said Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey. “We come out here and get a win on the road, it’s an accom

  • Insigne, Bernardeschi score as Toronto FC ends Portland Timbers' unbeaten run

    TORONTO — The Italian job is working out nicely for Toronto FC. Late goals by Italian stars Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi lifted Toronto to a 3-1 win over Portland in Major League Soccer play Saturday night, ending the Timbers' unbeaten run at 10 games. TFC (8-12-5) is now unbeaten in four games (3-0-1) since the Italian duo took the field, collecting 10 of a possible 12 points with Insigne and Bernardeschi leading the way. The club had managed just eight points in its previous 14 le

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.