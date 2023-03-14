Global Quick Service Restaurants Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Disposable Income and Rising Hectic Schedules Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Global Quick Service Restaurants Market

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quick Service Restaurants Market (2023-2028) by Service Type, Outlet, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Quick Service Restaurants Market is estimated to be USD 16.58 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 29.3 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.06%.



Market Segmentations



The Global Quick Service Restaurants Market is segmented based on Service Type, Outlet, and Geography.

By Service Type, the market is classified into Self-Serviced, Assisted Self Serviced and Full Serviced.

By Outlet, the market is classified into Single Outlet and Franchise Chain.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Dairy Queen (Am. D.Q. Corp.), Dunkin' Donuts, Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co., Jack in the Box Inc., etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis



The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Quick Service Restaurants Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.



The analyst analyses the Global Quick Service Restaurants Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.



Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Quick Service Restaurants Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Disposable Income and Rising Hectic Schedules

Tech-Savvy Ordering Systems and Digitalization of Restaurants

Adoption of On-The-Go Food Products

Increasing Investment of Franchise Business Models and Third-Party Partnerships

Restraints

High Set up Cost

Growing Preference for Home-Cooked Food

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Healthier Food

Technological Advancements in Restaurants

Challenges

Health-Related Concerns over Increasing Fast Food Consumption

Dependency and Associated Delivery Risk from Supplier and Fluctuation in Raw Material

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 195 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $16.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $29.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis



6 Global Quick Service Restaurants Market, By Service Type



7 Global Quick Service Restaurants Market, By Outlet



8 Americas' Quick Service Restaurants Market



9 Europe's Quick Service Restaurants Market



10 Middle East and Africa's Quick Service Restaurants Market



11 APAC's Quick Service Restaurants Market



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



14 Appendix



Companies Mentioned

Arby's IP Holder, LLC

Burger King Corp.

Chick-fil-A (CFA Properties, Inc.)

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Dairy Queen (Am. D.Q. Corp.)

Dunkin' Donuts

Inspire Brands Inc.

JAB Holding Co.

Jack in the Box Inc.

Little Caesar Enterprises Inc.

McDonald's Corp.

Orangewood Partners LLC

Panda Restaurant Group

Pizza Hut LLC

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.

Sonic Corp.

Starbucks Corp.

Subway IP LLC

Taco Bell IP Holder, LLC

Wendy's Co.

Whataburger LLC

Yum! Brands, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fhpyi0

