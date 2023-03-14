Global Quick Service Restaurants Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Disposable Income and Rising Hectic Schedules Bolsters Sector
Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quick Service Restaurants Market (2023-2028) by Service Type, Outlet, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Quick Service Restaurants Market is estimated to be USD 16.58 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 29.3 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.06%.
Market Segmentations
The Global Quick Service Restaurants Market is segmented based on Service Type, Outlet, and Geography.
By Service Type, the market is classified into Self-Serviced, Assisted Self Serviced and Full Serviced.
By Outlet, the market is classified into Single Outlet and Franchise Chain.
By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.
Company Profiles
The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Dairy Queen (Am. D.Q. Corp.), Dunkin' Donuts, Inspire Brands Inc., JAB Holding Co., Jack in the Box Inc., etc.
Countries Studied
America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Ansoff Analysis
The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Quick Service Restaurants Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development, and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.
The analyst analyses the Global Quick Service Restaurants Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.
Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.
Why buy this report?
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Quick Service Restaurants Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model, PESTLE Analysis, and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of COVID-19 and the impact of economic slowdown & impending recession on the market are also featured in the report.
The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry
Important market dynamics and trends
Market segmentation
Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
Market shares and strategies of key players
Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing Disposable Income and Rising Hectic Schedules
Tech-Savvy Ordering Systems and Digitalization of Restaurants
Adoption of On-The-Go Food Products
Increasing Investment of Franchise Business Models and Third-Party Partnerships
Restraints
High Set up Cost
Growing Preference for Home-Cooked Food
Opportunities
Rising Demand for Healthier Food
Technological Advancements in Restaurants
Challenges
Health-Related Concerns over Increasing Fast Food Consumption
Dependency and Associated Delivery Risk from Supplier and Fluctuation in Raw Material
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
195
Forecast Period
2023 - 2028
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
$16.58 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
$29.3 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
12.0%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
5 Market Analysis
6 Global Quick Service Restaurants Market, By Service Type
7 Global Quick Service Restaurants Market, By Outlet
8 Americas' Quick Service Restaurants Market
9 Europe's Quick Service Restaurants Market
10 Middle East and Africa's Quick Service Restaurants Market
11 APAC's Quick Service Restaurants Market
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
14 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
Arby's IP Holder, LLC
Burger King Corp.
Chick-fil-A (CFA Properties, Inc.)
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.
Dairy Queen (Am. D.Q. Corp.)
Dunkin' Donuts
Inspire Brands Inc.
JAB Holding Co.
Jack in the Box Inc.
Little Caesar Enterprises Inc.
McDonald's Corp.
Orangewood Partners LLC
Panda Restaurant Group
Pizza Hut LLC
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, Inc.
Sonic Corp.
Starbucks Corp.
Subway IP LLC
Taco Bell IP Holder, LLC
Wendy's Co.
Whataburger LLC
Yum! Brands, Inc.
