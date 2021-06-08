Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market Report 2021: Market was Valued at $610.23 Billion in 2020 - Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, June 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Service Type (Eat-in, Take Away, Home Delivery), Business Model, Cuisine Type, By Region, By Country: Market Insight and Forecast with Impact of Covid-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global QSR Market was valued at USD 610.23 Billion in the year 2020.

The Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) market affected by lockdowns and restrictions, imposed after the pandemic, recovered quickly compared to other casual dining restaurants.

While many fine dining restaurants have closed down because of the ongoing pandemic, the QSRs with their emphasis on maintaining hygiene standards and efficient delivery mechanism recovered to the pre-pandemic levels during March-April 2021. The QSRs leveraged the technology to its benefit and used the delivery and takeaway channels very efficiently.



With the increased disposable income in highly populated countries such as China and India, the growth rate of QSR market is increasing and is expected to grow further in upcoming years.



Home Delivery segment is expected to be growing tremendously in the Global QSR Market because after pandemic, people want to avoid physical contact. With Covid-19, most industries are still scrambling to adjust and the effect on the restaurant industry has been particularly dramatic.

With restaurants and pubs closed for sit-down service, many establishments are struggling to keep their heads above water. On the other hand, places that are able to offer delivery and pick-up options are seeing large increases in order volumes. Meal kit delivery services are also seeing a major surge in interest.



Asia pacific region is anticipated to grow enormously in the market on account of increasing middle income group and rapid urbanization. Furthermore, the presence of some key market players in the region also supports the market growth in this region throughout the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

The report presents the analysis of QSR market for the historical period of 2016-2020 and the forecast period of 2021-2026. The report analyses the QSR Market by value (USD Billion).

The report analyses the QSR Market by Service Type (Eat-in, Take way, Home Delivery).

The report analyses the QSR Market by Business Model (Independent, Chain & Franchise).

The report analyses the QSR Market by Cuisine Type (Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Other).

The Global QSR Market has been analysed by countries (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, China, Japan, India, Mexico).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by Service type, by Business Model, by Cuisine Type.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include McDonald's, The Wendy's Company, Restaurants Brand International, Bloomin' Brands, Ark Restaurant Corporation, Starbucks Corporation, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Carrols Restaurant Group, Yum! Brands Inc., Subway.

Key Target Audience

QSR Companies

Food and Beverage Industry

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Regulatory Authorities

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global QSR Market: Product Overview



4. Global QSR Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, 2016-2020

4.2 Market Size, By Value, 2021-2026

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Global QSR Market

4.4 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook



5. Global QSR Market: Segment Analysis

5.1 Global QSR Market by Service Type

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global QSR Market- By Service Type

5.3 By Eat-in, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

5.4 By Take Away, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

5.5 By Home Delivery, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026



6. Global QSR Market By Business Model

6.1 Global QSR Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global QSR Market- By Business Model

6.3 By Independent, By value (USD Billion), 2016-2026

6.4 By Chain & Franchise, By Value (USD Billion), 2016-2026



7. Global QSR Market By Cuisine Type

7.1 Global QSR Market: By Cuisine Type

7.2 Competitive Scenario of Global QSR Market- By Cuisine Type

7.3 By Italian, By value (USD Billion) 2016-2026

7.4 By Chinese, By value (USD Billion) 2016-2026

7.5 By Japanese, By value (USD Billion) 2016-2026

7.6 By Other, By value (USD Billion) 2016-2026



8. North America QSR Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



9. Europe QSR Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



10. Asia Pacific QSR Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



11. LAMEA QSR Market: An Analysis (2016-2026)



12. Global QSR Market Dynamics



13. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Share of global leading companies

14.2 SWOT Analysis- Global QSR Market

14.3 Porter Five Forces Analysis-Global QSR Market



15. Company Profiles (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

McDonald's

The Wendy's Company

Restaurants Brand International

Bloomin' Brands

Ark Restaurant Corporation

Starbucks Corporation

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Carrols Restaurant Group

Yum! Brands Inc.

Subway.

