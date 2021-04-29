The global queue management system(QMS) market size to grow from USD 0.5 billion in 2020 to USD 0.6 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0%

during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing need to manage customer traffic and customer movement to boost productivity and the rising need to improve staff efficiency and enhance customer engagement during COVID-19 are driving the adoption of the QMS market across the globe.

QMS can be used at any location undergoing a significant footfall. Most of the organizations prefer QMS solutions and services to shorten on-site customer wait times and reduce walkaways.



The QMS market is expected to witness an insignificant slowdown in 2020 due to the global lockdown.The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the churn rate and shuddered almost every industry.



The lockdown is impacting global manufacturing, and supply chains and logistics as the continuity of operations for various sectors is badly impacted.The sectors facing the greatest drawbacks are manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and retail and consumer goods.



The availability of the essential items has been impacted due to the lack of manpower to work on production lines, supply chains, and transportation although the essential items are exempted from the lockdown.The condition is expected to come under control by early 2021 while the demand for QMS solutions and services is expected increase, which is due to the increased demand for enhanced customer experience and build a personalized relationship with the prospects.



Several verticals are already planning to deploy a diverse array of QMS solutions and services to enable digital transformation initiatives, which address mission-critical processes, improve operations, and authenticate user’s identification. The reduction in operational costs, better customer experiences, fraud detection and prevention, enhanced authentication processes and operations, and improved real-time decision-making are the key business and operational priorities that are expected to drive the adoption of the QMS market.



The services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The global QMS market has been segmented based on components into solutions and services.The solutions segment is further segmented into platform and software, whereas the services segment includes managed services and professional services.



The professional services segment is further segmented into consulting, system integration and implementation, and support and maintenance.The services segment is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of the services segment is governed by the complexity of operations and the surge in deployment of QMS software.



The virtual solution type is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The global QMS market has been segmented based on solution types into linear queuing and virtual queuing.The availability of a robust QMS in the marketplace enables end users to maintain a structured queue in their premises.



Most of the end users in recent years have been showcasing immense interest in linear queuing and virtual queuing systems. The virtual QMS is expected to drive the growth of the market as organizations are seeking demand to avoid in-branch crowding and safeguard customer/staff during pandemic.



The mobile queues is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global QMS market has been segmented based on queue types into structured queue, unstructured queue, kiosk-based, and mobile queues.Kiosk-based and mobile queues provide a much more customer-oriented approach and have been implemented in a broad range of variations.



The mobile queues is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period. Ease of handling long queues and reduction in requirement of resources are expected to drive the demand for mobile queues across the world.



The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The global QMS market has been segmented based on organization size into SMEs and large enterprises.The large enterprises are the leading adopters of QMS.



Enterprises are focusing on delivering enhanced customer experience to customers and gain a leading edge in the market.The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.



Owing to the availability of cost-effective cloud solutions, QMS solutions and services are expected to witness a prominent growth rate among SMEs during the forecast period.



The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The global QMS market has been segmented based on deployment modes into cloud and on-premises deployment. The cloud segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.The cloud deployment mode offers benefits, such as scalability and cost-effectiveness, which are expected to be instrumental in propelling the growth of the overall QMS market.



The workforce optimization segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global QMS solutions are used across application areas, including reporting and analytics, appointment management, customer service, query handling, in-store management, workforce optimization, real-time monitoring, and others (digital signage, and customer engagement).Waiting in line is one of the most commonly cited reasons for customer frustration.



The workforce optimization segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Companies and organizations across the world have started shifting to techno-based systems to optimize workflows and productivity.



This, in turn, will drive the workforce optimization segment growth.



Among verticals, the healthcare and life sciences segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The global QMS market is segmented into the various verticals, particularly verticals, such as government and public sector, BFSI, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, IT and telecom, travel and hospitality, utilities, and other verticals (education, manufacturing, and media and entertainment).The healthcare and life sciences vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Ease of handling patient query and enhance productivity to drive the demand for QMS solutions across the healthcare and life sciences vertical across the world.



APAC to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The global QMS market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.In terms of market size, North America is estimated to hold the largest size in the overall QMS market.



APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the growing need for QMS solutions to manage large customer queues and reduce waiting time for better customer experience.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the QMS market.

• By Company: Tier I: 34%, Tier II: 43%, and Tier III: 23%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%

• By Region: North America: 25%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering QMS solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global QMS market.



The major vendors in the global QMS market are include Advantech (Taiwan), Wavetec (Dubai), Aurionpro (India), Lavi Industries (US), QLess (US), Qmatic (Europe), SEDCO (UAE), Q-nomy (US), Core Mobile (US), MaliaTec (Lebanon), JRNI (England), Qudini (England), Qminder (UK), ATT Systems (India), XIPHIAS (India), AKIS Technologies (Europe), AwebStar (Singapore), Xtreme Media (India), Skiplino (Bahrain), Business Automation (Bangladesh), Udentify (Turkey), 2Meters (Germany), OnlineToken (US), Hate2wait (India), VersionX (India).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the QMS market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as components, solution type, application, queue type,s organization size, deployment mode, vertical, and regions.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall QMS market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

