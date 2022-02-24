Global Quantum Dot Materials and Technologies Market 2022: Global Revenues for Quantum Dots, Historical and Market Forecast to 2032, by Type and Market
The multi-billion-dollar quantum dot-enabled TV market will experience further growth this year, with market innovations leading to enhanced products utilizing new configurations in displays, Micro-LEDs, security tagging, medical diagnostics, quantum computing and Agtech. QDs are a proven and scaled technology and relatively low cost for the high-end applications they add value to.
Quantum Dots (QDs) are used in a range of optoelectronic devices, including TVs and displays, light-emitting devices (LEDs), solar cells, photodiodes, thermoelectrics, photoconductors and field-effect transistors, while QD solutions have been used in a number of in vivo and in vitro imaging, sensing and labelling techniques.
The report contents include:
Quantum dot (QD) types, properties and production methods
Global revenues for quantum dots, historical and market forecast to 2032, by type and market
Supply chain analysis for quantum dots and narrowband phosphors
Market drivers and trends
Challenges, by market
Analysis of QD market segments and the main players in each segment
Assessment of quantum dots on glass, quantum dot colour filters (QDCF) for micro-LEDs and displays, hybrid QD-NBP displays, hybrid QD-OLED displays, perovskite QDs and inkjet printed QDs.
Assessment of graphene quantum dots and perovskite quantum dots market
Market assessment of quantum dots in TV displays and smartphone displays, VR headsets, solar cells, security tags, security inks, sensors, quantum dot lasers, quantum dot transistors, photonic crystals, bio-imaging, quantum dot solar windows, biomarkers, solid-material-based memory, thermoelectric materials, quantum dot computers, Agtech, artificial photosynthesis and light-emitting diodes (LEDs)
100 company profiles of quantum dot companies. Companies profiled include UbiQD, Applied Quantum Materials Inc., Bio Square, Inc., Dotz Nano, Ergis Group, Helio Display Materials, Nanoco Technologies, Nanosys, Nanolumi, Nextdot SAS, Qblox and many more
List of Quantum Dot companies no longer trading.
Key Topics Covered:
QUANTUM DOTS-PROPERTIES, SYNTHESIS, TYPES
QUANTUM DOTS TECHNOLOGY READINESS (TRL)
QUANTUM DOTS INDUSTRY ANALYSIS
QUANTUM DOTS REGULATIONS
GLOBAL MARKET REVENUES FOR QUANTUM DOTS
QUANTUM DOTS IN TVS/DISPLAYS
QUANTUM DOTS IN PHOTOVOLTAICS
QUANTUM DOTS IN LIGHTING
QUANTUM DOTS IN BIOTECH AND MEDICINE
QUANTUM DOTS IN SECURITY AND ANTI-COUNTERFEITING
QUANTUM DOTS IN SENSORS
OTHER MARKETS
QUANTUM DOT PRODUCER AND PRODUCT DEVELOPER PROFILES (100 company profiles)
QUANTUM DOTS COMPANIES NO LONGER TRADING
Companies Mentioned
UbiQD
Applied Quantum Materials Inc.
Bio Square Inc.
Dotz Nano
Ergis Group
Helio Display Materials
Nanoco Technologies
Nanosys
Nanolumi
Nextdot SAS
Qblox
