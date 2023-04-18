ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Quality Management Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961116/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Quality Management Software Market to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Quality Management Software estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 8.6% over the period 2022-2030. Document Control, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.3% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Complaint Handling segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR



The Quality Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 7.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)

- Arena Solutions, Inc.

- Autodesk, Inc.

- MasterControl, Inc.

- SAP SE

- Sparta Systems, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961116/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Quality Management Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2020 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2020 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Quality Management Software Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Quality Management Software

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Document Control by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Document Control by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Document Control by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Complaint Handling by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Complaint Handling by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Complaint Handling by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Conformances / Corrective & Preventative by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Non-Conformances /

Corrective & Preventative by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-Conformances /

Corrective & Preventative by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supplier Quality Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Supplier Quality Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Supplier Quality

Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Employee Training by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Employee Training by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Employee Training by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Audit Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World Historic Review for Audit Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Audit Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Calibration Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: World Historic Review for Calibration Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Calibration Management

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Solutions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cloud by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Large Enterprises by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: World Historic Review for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 37: World 16-Year Perspective for Large Enterprises by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SMEs

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 39: World Historic Review for SMEs by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: World 16-Year Perspective for SMEs by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: World 16-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Transportation & Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 46: World 16-Year Perspective for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: World Historic Review for IT & Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: World 16-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: World 16-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Consumer Goods & Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: World Historic Review for Consumer Goods & Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 55: World 16-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods & Retail

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 56: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Defense & Aerospace by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: World Historic Review for Defense & Aerospace by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 58: World 16-Year Perspective for Defense & Aerospace by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 61: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Quality Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Solution - Document Control,

Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances / Corrective &

Preventative, Supplier Quality Management, Employee Training,

Audit Management, Calibration Management and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: USA Historic Review for Quality Management Software

by Solution - Document Control, Complaint Handling,

Non-Conformances / Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality

Management, Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration

Management and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 64: USA 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Document Control, Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances /

Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality Management,

Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration Management and

Other Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: USA Historic Review for Quality Management Software

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: USA 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 68: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: USA Historic Review for Quality Management Software

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: USA 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 71: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by End-Use - Manufacturing,

Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: USA Historic Review for Quality Management Software

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Defense &

Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 73: USA 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 74: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Solution - Document Control,

Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances / Corrective &

Preventative, Supplier Quality Management, Employee Training,

Audit Management, Calibration Management and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Canada Historic Review for Quality Management

Software by Solution - Document Control, Complaint Handling,

Non-Conformances / Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality

Management, Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration

Management and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 76: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Document Control, Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances /

Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality Management,

Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration Management and

Other Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Canada Historic Review for Quality Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Canada Historic Review for Quality Management

Software by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 83: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by End-Use - Manufacturing,

Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Canada Historic Review for Quality Management

Software by End-Use - Manufacturing, Transportation &

Logistics, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail,

Defense & Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Quality Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Solution - Document Control,

Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances / Corrective &

Preventative, Supplier Quality Management, Employee Training,

Audit Management, Calibration Management and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Japan Historic Review for Quality Management Software

by Solution - Document Control, Complaint Handling,

Non-Conformances / Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality

Management, Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration

Management and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 88: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Document Control, Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances /

Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality Management,

Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration Management and

Other Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Japan Historic Review for Quality Management Software

by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 92: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Japan Historic Review for Quality Management Software

by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by End-Use - Manufacturing,

Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Japan Historic Review for Quality Management Software

by End-Use - Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Defense &

Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 97: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Quality Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 98: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Solution - Document Control,

Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances / Corrective &

Preventative, Supplier Quality Management, Employee Training,

Audit Management, Calibration Management and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: China Historic Review for Quality Management Software

by Solution - Document Control, Complaint Handling,

Non-Conformances / Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality

Management, Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration

Management and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 100: China 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Document Control, Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances /

Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality Management,

Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration Management and

Other Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 101: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: China Historic Review for Quality Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: China 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: China Historic Review for Quality Management

Software by Organization Size - Large Enterprises and SMEs

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: China 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by Organization Size - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Large Enterprises and SMEs for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 107: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by End-Use - Manufacturing,

Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer

Goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: China Historic Review for Quality Management

Software by End-Use - Manufacturing, Transportation &

Logistics, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail,

Defense & Aerospace and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: China 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Manufacturing, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecom,

Healthcare, Consumer Goods & Retail, Defense & Aerospace and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Quality Management Software Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 110: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Europe Historic Review for Quality Management

Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 113: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Solution - Document Control,

Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances / Corrective &

Preventative, Supplier Quality Management, Employee Training,

Audit Management, Calibration Management and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Europe Historic Review for Quality Management

Software by Solution - Document Control, Complaint Handling,

Non-Conformances / Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality

Management, Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration

Management and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 115: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Document Control, Complaint Handling, Non-Conformances /

Corrective & Preventative, Supplier Quality Management,

Employee Training, Audit Management, Calibration Management and

Other Solutions for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Deployment - On-Premise and

Cloud - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for

the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 117: Europe Historic Review for Quality Management

Software by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Quality Management

Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 119: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Quality Management Software by Organization Size - Large

Enterprises and SMEs - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Europe Historic Review for Quality Management



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961116/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



