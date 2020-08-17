Global QSFP Module Market Study 2020-2024 by End-user, Region and Vendor

Dublin, Aug. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quad Small Form-Factor Pluggable (QSFP) Module Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market is poised to grow by $890.45 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.



This report on the quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The market is driven by the rising optical fiber communication network connections and emergence of IoT. The study identifies the increase in global Internet traffic as one of the prime reasons driving the quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market growth during the next few years.



The global quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market is segmented as below:



By End-user

Data communication

Telecommunication

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

APAC

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market vendors that include:

Broadcom Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Corning Inc.

Foxconn Interconnect Technology Ltd.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.

II-VI Inc.

Intel Corp.

NeoPhotonics Corp.

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

Also, the quad small form-factor pluggable (QSFP) module market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



