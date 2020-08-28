Global PV Micro Inverters Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PV Micro Inverters - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher brings years of research experience to the 6th edition of this report. The 151-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Global PV Micro Inverters Market to Reach $1.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for PV Micro Inverters estimated at US$634.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 14.7% over the period 2020-2027.



Standalone Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 14.8% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Integrated Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 13.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $187.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR



The PV Micro Inverters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$187.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$287.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 12.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

ABB Group

Darfon Electronics Corporation

Enphase Energy, Inc.

General Electric Company

Shenzhen Kstar Science&Technology Co., Ltd.

SMA Solar Technology AG

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

SunPower Corporation

TBEA SunOasis Co., Ltd.

TMEIC Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

PV Micro Inverters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 53

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4gkclh

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



