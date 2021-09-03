Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Markets Report 2021-2027 - Focus Shifts from On-Premise Systems to Hybrid PBBA Systems
Global Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027.
Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.9% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR
The Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 7.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Purpose-Built Backup Appliance (PBBA) - A Prelude
Recent Market Activity
Focus on Improving Backup Performance Bolsters PBBA Market Growth
Backup and Recovery Emerge Among Top IT Priorities
Top 10 IT Priorities by Company
Top Challenges Faced by Data Storage Managers
Threat of Data Loss Drives Demand for Efficient Data Backup Appliances
PBBAs Emerge to Address Backup and Recovery Challenges of Enterprises
PBBAs Improve Economics of Backup and Archiving Functions
Open Systems PBBAs Vs Mainframe PBBAs
Integrated PBBA Systems Growth Surpasses Target PBBA Systems Segment
High Initial Cost & Shortage of Skills - Key Market Challenges
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Shift towards Disk-based Backups Augurs Well for PBBA Market
Shift towards Cloud Storage Threatens Tape-based Storage
Continued Advancements in Backup Technologies
Impracticality of Backup Window Concept Gives Rise to Continuous Data Protection
Flat Backups - Another Promising Backup Technology
Backup Appliances Continue to Find Favor
Proliferation of 3rd Platform Computing Technologies: Opportunity for PBBA Market
Opportunity Indicators
Burgeoning Data Growth - Opportunities for PBBA Market
Big Data Boom - A Glance at Key Statistics
BYOD Trend Necessitates Focus on Backup & Recovery
IoT Adds to the Complexities of Data Backup
Focus Shifts from On-Premise Systems to Hybrid PBBA Systems
Purpose-Built Deduplicating Backup Appliances - Emerging to Resolve Backup Issues
Virtual Appliances - Ideal for Protecting Data at ROBO Locations
Instant Recovery Aids in Faster Recovery of Services
Disaster Recovery through Connectivity to Public Cloud Storage
Choosing Between Scale-up and Scale-out Architectures
Transforming Data Center Environment: A Business Case for PBBA Adoption
Virtualization: Impact on Data Protection & Recovery
Server Virtualization Enables Instant Recovery
Virtualized PBBAs - A New Opportunity for PBBA Vendors
Rising Demand for PBBA Systems from ROBO Market
Efficiency of Data Protection Improves with Data Deduplication
Data Deduplication Technology Drives Growth in Backup Appliances Market
Limited Adoption of Data Deduplication in Data Centers: Opportunity for PBBA Vendors
Backup & Recovery - Important Aspect of Database Administration
Protection Storage: The Next Level of PBBA
Reducing Backup Window - A Critical Requirement
PBBAs Find Adoption in Government Departments
SMBs: An Opportunity to Tap for PBBA Vendors
Cloud Storage Solutions: A Threat to PBBA Market
Growing Pressure of Compliance Fuels Market Growth
Regulations Governing Data Protection
Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)
Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)
Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)
EURO-SOX
Health Insurance Portability & Accountability Act (HIPAA)
Data Protection Act (DPA) of 1984 (amended 1998)
California Senate Bill 1386
