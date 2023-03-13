The Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market is forecast to grow by $45.16 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.46% during the forecast period

Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market and is forecast to grow by $45.16 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.46% during the forecast period.

New York, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242252/?utm_source=GNW
Our report on the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in the consumption of packaging material, increase in demand from the textile industry, and the emergence of bioplastics.

The purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Polyester fiber
• PET resins
• Films
• Others

By Geography
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the increase in use of bio-based pet products as one of the prime reasons driving the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market growth during the next few years. Also, shift toward flexible packaging and growing beverage consumption in Brazil, Russia, India, and China (BRIC) markets will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market covers the following areas:
• Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market sizing
• Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market forecast
• Purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market vendors that include Alfa Chemistry, Alpek SAB de CV, Arkema Group, BP Plc, China Petrochemical Corp., Colossustex, Eastman Chemical Co., Indian Oil Corp. Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Jamorin International, Johnson Matthey Plc, Lotte Chemical Corp., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Moradia Brothers Chem Pvt. Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corp., Sundyne LLC, and Taekwang Group. Also, the purified terephthalic acid (PTA) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05242252/?utm_source=GNW

