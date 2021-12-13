The Global Punching Machine Market is expected to grow by $ 154.60 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 2.12% during the forecast period

Global Punching Machine Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the punching machine market and it is poised to grow by $ 154. 60 mn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of 2.

12% during the forecast period. Our report on the punching machine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising industrial automation globally and growing demand for CNC machines. In addition, rising industrial automation globally is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The punching machine market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The punching machine market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive industry

• Chemical industry

• Construction industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growth in automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the punching machine market growth during the next few years



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on punching machine market covers the following areas:

• Punching machine market sizing

• Punching machine market forecast

• Punching machine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading punching machine market vendors that include AMADA Co. Ltd., Baileigh Industrial Holdings LLC, Baruffaldi Plastic Technology Srl, Boschert GmbH and Co. KG, Durmazlar Makina AS, NITTO KOHKI CO. LTD., Oemme SpA, TAMA Aps, TRUMPF GmbH Co. KG, and Wanzke Umformtechnologie GmbH. Also, the punching machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

