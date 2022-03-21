Global Public Cloud Services Market Report 2022: The Growing Importance of Public Cloud Providers in the AI Ecosystem, Given the Increasing Shift in Enterprise and Consumer Data Residing in the Cloud

Company Logo

Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Public Cloud Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research examines the strategic positioning of public cloud service providers to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities and monetize their service offerings.

The report highlights the growing importance of public cloud providers in the AI ecosystem, given the increasing shift in enterprise and consumer data residing in the cloud. Cloud service providers aim to leverage their scalable compute and storage infrastructure capabilities to move up the value chain and offer AI tools and technologies.



The report identifies two channels for cloud service providers to monetize AI offerings - by addressing key AI implementation challenges and enabling application development through tools and prebuilt AI services. Survey findings show that the public cloud will emerge as a major AI deployment model followed by the edge model.

The report identifies four growth opportunity areas for public cloud service providers to create an AI-driven competitive advantage: improving scalability, performance, and speed; aligning future growth strategy with the edge environment; developing the ability to support machine learning and deep learning workloads; and strengthening hardware and infrastructure capabilities.



Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on Public Cloud Services

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

Enterprises are Becoming Data Centric

Organizations Perceive Cloud as an Essential Technology

Why Organizations Choose to Deploy Apps in the Public Cloud

Public Cloud Service Providers Play a Pivotal Role in the AI Ecosystem

Why Cloud Service Providers Are Emerging as a Key Point of Contact to Procure AI Solutions

Story continues

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Monetizing the AI Growth Opportunity

Cloud Service Providers Enable Application Development Using Tools and Pre-built AI Services

AI Growth Strategy

Amazon Web Services

Google Cloud

Microsoft

Way Forward

Public Cloud to Emerge as a Major AI Deployment Model

Critical Steps for Public Cloud Service Providers to Create AI-driven Competitive Advantages

Public Cloud Service Providers Must Leverage AI to Meet Evolving Customer Needs and Improve Operational Capabilities

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Leveraging AI for Secure Public Cloud

Growth Opportunity 2: Strengthening Hardware or Infrastructure Capabilities to Support AI Workloads

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Google

Microsoft

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fv939o

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



