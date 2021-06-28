Global PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market to Reach $6.8 Billion by 2027
Abstract: - Global PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market to Reach $6. 8 Billion by 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) estimated at US$4.
4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.9% CAGR and reach US$3.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Toluene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (TDI) segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR
- The PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
- Polyols Segment to Record 6.1% CAGR
- In the global Polyols segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$492 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$719.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$917.7 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
Asahi Kasei Corporation
BASF
Cellular Mouldings
COIM
Covestro
Dow Inc
ERA Polymers
Eurofoam Group
Headway Group
Huntsman Corporation
INOAC Corporation
Kasodur
LANXESS
Lubrizol
Manali Petrochemical
Perstorp
Rogers Corporation
Trelleborg
VCM Polyurethanes
Wanhua Chemical Company
