The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.09% during 2022-2027

ReportLinker

MARKET INSIGHTS Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a heterogeneous chronic inflammatory rheumatic disease characterized by pain, stiffness, swollen joints, joint erosion, and bone formation.

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market Forecast - Epidemiology & Pipeline Analysis 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353437/?utm_source=GNW

Psoriatic arthritis occurs in up to 30% of patients with psoriasis, most commonly those aged between 30 and 60 years. It starts about 10 years after psoriasis develops for many people, but some develop PsA first or without ever developing or noticing psoriasis. PsA can occur at any age and affects men and women equally. In recent years, women have contributed more to the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market as they are at greater risk of developing psoriatic arthritis. According to estimates, in the European Union, PsA affects more than 2 million people, and in the United States, about 0.5 million.



The exact cause of PsA is not yet known. Family history plays a strong role; about 40% of those with the disease have a family member with psoriasis or arthritis. Risk factors can include obesity, severe psoriasis, nail disease, and trauma or deep lesions at sites of trauma.



• Psoriatic Arthritis Diagnosis:



There’s no specific test to diagnose psoriatic arthritis. The symptoms are similar to other arthritic diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, reactive arthritis, and gout. Imaging techniques such as X-rays, CT scans, ultrasound, MRI, and skin biopsies may all be used for diagnosis.



• Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment:



Treatment depends on the extent of pain, swelling, and stiffness. Those with very mild arthritis may require treatment only when their joints are painful and may stop therapy when they feel better. The major types of treatment for psoriatic arthritis are Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen (Motrin or Advil) or naproxen (Aleve) as initial treatment. If arthritis does not respond, disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drugs may be prescribed. These include sulfasalazine (Azulfidine), methotrexate (Rheumatrex, Trexall, Otrexup, Rasuvo), cyclosporine (Neoral, Sandimmune, Gengraf), and leflunomide. Sometimes combinations of these drugs may be used together. Azathioprine (Imuran) may help those with severe forms of PSA.



Other treatments include biologics, typically starting with TNF inhibitors such as adalimumab (Humira), certolizumab pegol (Cimzia), etanercept (Enbrel), golimumab (Simponi), infliximab (Remicade). Other biologics used for PsA include the IL-17A inhibitors secukinumab (Cosentyx) and ixekizumab (Taltz); IL-12/23 inhibitor ustekinumab (Stelara); IL-23 inhibitors risankizumab-rzaa (Skyrizi) and guselkumab (Tremfya) or other classes abatacept (Orencia). Newer oral medications, such as tofacitinib (Xeljanz), upadacitinib (Rinvoq), and apremilast (Otezla), have also been shown to be effective.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS



The psoriatic arthritis treatment market portfolio contains a total of 25+ assets that are in various phases of development. Most industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for psoriatic arthritis are in the Phase III stage. The emerging therapeutics for psoriatic arthritis include Bimekizumab, Tildrakizumab, SHR-0302, Neihulizumab, and many others. Launching these novel emerging drugs will shift the PsA treatment paradigm in the near future. With more than 25 molecules in various stages of development, it is expected that new vendors are likely to enter the industry with a novel mechanism of action and better safety and efficacy profiles compared to the existing patented commercial drugs for treating psoriatic arthritis.



• Psoriatic Arthritis: Clinical Trials Scenario



The clinical trial portfolio contains 150+ trials in various development phases. Most industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for PsA are in the Phase III stage. The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the vast majority of trials for psoriatic arthritis have been in the late phase of development, with 58% of trials in Phase II/III & III and only 41% in Phase Phase I-II.



MARKET DRIVERS & TRENDS



• Increasing Adoption of Biological Therapies



Biological therapies such as anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) and anti-interleukin antibodies are widely used in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market. With Stelara being biologic approved for PsA in 2013, there is a demand for therapies with novel MOAs that are less immunogenic than current offerings. Many new classes of therapies are looking to enter the psoriatic arthritis treatment market over the next few years. The biologics such as interleukin inhibitors are making inroads into the psoriatic arthritis market owing to better clinical profile and convenient patient dosing.



• Anticipated Launch of Emerging Drugs



A recent wave of biologic products prescribed for psoriatic arthritis treatment will likely create lucrative opportunities. Despite the plethora of therapies currently available to patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA), there is still room for improvement within the psoriatic arthritis treatment market space.

Arizton anticipates the launch of five new agents among the 8MM, including two interleukins (IL) inhibitors (Bimekizumab; Tildrakizumab) and two oral Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors (Filgotinib and SHR0302) and one oral tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor (Deucravacitinib). Launching these late-stage drugs will create an opportunity for growth in the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market.



• Focus on Novel Drugs with Novel Mechanism



Over the past seven years, agents that block inflammatory pathways other than tumor necrosis factor (TNF) represent new options for treating psoriasis arthritis (PsA). The therapeutic agents targeting the IL-23/IL-17 axis have been proven to be very effective in psoriatic arthritis, some are already in the therapeutic armamentarium, and others are in development. IL-23/IL-17 axis cytokines are essential players in the pathogenesis of psoriasis and PsA. Inhibition of IL-23 and IL-17 with monoclonal antibodies is a very effective therapy in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market. Over the next five years, Arizton expects to see a surge of innovation emerging from the research and development pipeline and a range of technology-enabled transformations that will expand the evidence-basis for interventions and bring measurable improvements to outcomes.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



• Drug Class: TNF-Alpha inhibitors account for a significant share of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market. However, interleukin inhibitors are expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Recently approved interleukin inhibitors such as Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa) and Cosentyx (Secukinumab) are expected to drive the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Drug Class

• TNF Inhibitors

• Interleukin Inhibitors

• NSAIDs

• Other classes of Drugs



• Gender Type: Women accounted for a significant share of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market under the gender type segment. This is because women have been at greater risk of psoriatic arthritis in recent years.



Segmentation by Gender Type

• Men

• Women



• Disease Type: Enthesitis is expected to account for a significant share. However, Dactylitis is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Disease Type

• Spondylitis

• Enthesitis

• Dactylitis



• Age Group: People aged 50 years and below are expected to account for a significant share of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market.



Segmentation by Age Group

• 50 years and Below

• 50 years and Above



• Severity Type: People with mild form are expected to account for a significant share of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market under the severity type category. However, people with moderate form are expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.



Segmentation by Severity Type

• Moderate

• Mild

• Severe



GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK



The U.S. dominates the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market by geography due to the healthcare affordability in the U.S., the knowledge and awareness amongst the people, and the technological advancement in this region. However, Germany is expected to grow faster with a high CAGR in the PsA drug industry due to the rise in access and quality of healthcare, increased awareness about disease management, and rising healthcare expenditure in this region. The trend of biosimilars in emerging markets, such as China and Japan, could potentially alter this region’s psoriatic arthritis therapeutic landscape.



According to Arizton estimates, the prevalent cases of psoriatic arthritis were high in China, followed by Spain and the U.K. in 2020. The increasing prevalence of psoriatic arthritis is driving the growth of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market. According to estimates, more than two million people in European Union were affected by PsA in 2014.



Segmentation by Geography



• North America

o United States

• APAC

o China

o Japan

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o German

o Italy

o Spain



COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market is dominated by many companies offering generic drugs and selective pharma/biotech companies offering patented/commercial drugs for treating PsA. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the interleukin antibody Stelara (Ustekinumab) for treating psoriatic arthritis in 2013. Recently the FDA approved interleukins such as Skyrizi (risankizumab-rzaa) in 2022 and Cosentyx (secukinumab) in 2021 for treating PsA. Although generic products continue to capture significant psoriatic arthritis treatment market share, the arrival of biologics and other targeted therapies indicate a paradigm shift in this therapeutic space through the forecast period.



Companies such as AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Biogen Inc, UCB SA, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, and Novartis are the major players in the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market. These players are focused on adopting growth strategies to strengthen their product portfolio. These companies have adopted strategies such as collaborations & acquisitions, expansion of geographical footprint, investments in research & development, and manufacture of novel drugs to compete in the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market.



The other prominent players operating in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market include Sun Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies Inc, Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co. Ltd, Biocad Biopharmaceutical, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd, and Bio-Thera. These players are focused on R&D initiatives for developing technologically advanced and innovative psoriatic drugs and are also entering collaborations to maintain their position in the industry.



Key Vendors

• AbbVie Inc.

• Johnson & Johnson

• UCB SA

• Amgen

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• Pfizer

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Novartis



Other Prominent Vendors

• Samsung Bioepis

• Boehringer Ingelheim

• Mylan

• Merck & Co., Inc

• Coherus BioSciences, Inc



Key Emerging Vendors with Late Stage Pipeline Drugs

• Sun Pharmaceuticals

• Bausch Health Companies Inc

• Jiangsu HengRui Medicine Co. Ltd

• Biocad Biopharmaceutical

• Meiji Holdings Co Ltd

• Bio-Thera



REPORT COVERS



• Detailed overview of psoriatic arthritis treatment market, including disease definition, classification, diagnosis, and treatment pattern.

• Overview of the global trends of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market in the eight major markets (8MM)

• Historical, current, and projected patient pool of PsA in the eight major markets (8MM) for the 2018 – 2027 period

• In-depth analysis of the market segments, which includes products, treatment, and competitor analysis

• Psoriatic arthritis treatment market share of the market players, company profiles, product specifications, and competitive landscape

• Comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints

• Detailed overview of marketed drugs with key coverage of developmental activities, including sponsor name, approved indication, territory, collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisitions, regulatory designations, and other product-related activities.

• Detailed overview of therapeutic pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for PsA across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages

• Detailed overview of clinical trial activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and geography type for psoriatic arthritis across all clinical stages

• Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects along with the reasons across PsA

• Coverage of significant milestones (product approvals/launches timelines, clinical trial result publications, regulatory designations, licensing & collaborations, research & development progress of pipeline assets) in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market?

3. What factors drive the growth of the psoriatic arthritis treatment market?

4. Who are the leading vendors operating in the psoriatic arthritis treatment market?

5. Which region holds the largest share in the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market?

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06353437/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



