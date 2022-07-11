Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022

Company Logo

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022 report provides an understanding and access to the Proteomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Trends in Proteomics partnering deals

Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development

Proteomics partnering contract documents

Top Proteomics deals by value

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Proteomics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Proteomics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains links to online copies of actual Proteomics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.



Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022 includes:

Trends in Proteomics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 6000 Proteomics deal records and contract documents where available

The leading antibody deals by value since 2010

Most active Proteomics dealmakers since 2010

The leading Proteomics partnering resources

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Proteomics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Proteomics partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Proteomics dealmakers

2.4. Proteomics partnering by deal type

2.5. Proteomics partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Proteomics partnering

2.6.1 Proteomics partnering headline values

2.6.2 Proteomics deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Proteomics deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Proteomics royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Proteomics deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Proteomics deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Proteomics dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Proteomics dealmakers

4.3. Most active Proteomics partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Proteomics contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Proteomics contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Proteomics dealmaking by technology type



Companies Mentioned

3SBio

20/20 BioResponse

21st Century Biochemicals

A*STAR Bioinformatics Institute

A*STAR Genome Institute of Singapore

A*STAR Institute of Microelectronics (IME)

AB Analitica

Abbvie

Abcam

Ablynx

Abnova

Abraxis BioScience

Absorption Systems

Abt Bio Pharma Solutions

Academy for Medical Development & Collaboration

Acceleron Pharma

Acella Pharmaceuticals

ACGT

Activiomics

ActivX Biosciences

ADC Biotechnology

Adeona Pharmaceuticals

Adimab

Aduro BioTech

Advaita

Advanced Biological Laboratories

Advanced BioScience Laboratories

Advanced Manufacturing Fund

Advinus Therapeutics

Aelan Cell Technologies

Aestus Therapeutic

AEterna Zentaris

Affibody

Affomix

Affymetrix

Agilent Technologies

AGTC

Aileron Therapeutics

Ajinomoto AminoScience

Alamar Biosciences

Albumedix

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Allozyne

Almac Diagnostics

Almac Group

Almirall

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Althea Technologies

Altus Pharmaceuticals

Alzheimers Research UK

Amarantus BioSciences

Ambergen

Ambrx

American College of Cardiology

American CryoStem

American Health Assistance Foundation

Amgen

AmorChem

Amplimmune

Amunix

Analytical Testing Laboratory

AnaSpec

Anchor Therapeutics

Angel Biotechnology

Anteo Diagnostics

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Antigen Discovery

Antitope

Apeiron Biologics

Applied Proteomics

Arbor Vita

Arbutus

Arecor

Ariadne Genomics

ArmaGen

Arrayit

Artes Biotechnology

Aspera

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Asuragen

ATUM

Auburn University

Aurigene Discovery Technologies

Aushon BioSystems

Autism Speaks

Autogenesis

Auven Therapeutics

Avera Heart Hospital of South Dakota

Avid Bioservices

AvidBiotics

Avila Therapeutics

Avraham Pharmaceuticals

Axil Scientific

BaroFold

Batavia Biosciences

Baxter International

Bayer

Bayer CropScience

Bayer Schering Pharma

Baylor College of Medicine

BellBrook Labs

Bellus Health

Berg

BGI Americas

BG Medicine

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Bio-Techne

BioAtla

Biocartis

Biocius Life Sciences

Biocrates

Biodesix

Bioeasy Diagnostica

BioFocus

Biogen

Biognosys

BioGrammatics

Biomodels

BioNova Cientifica

Biopharm

BioSante Pharmaceuticals

BioSeek

Bio Sidus Argentina

BioSilta

BioSystem Development

Biotage

Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC)

Biotechnology Value Fund

Biotest

bioVidria

BioWa

Bioyong

BluePen Biomarkers

Blue Sky Biotech

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica

BostonGene

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bruker

Bucher Biotec

Bulldog Bio

c-LEcta

Caladrius Biosciences

Caliber Biotherapeutics

California Institute for Quantitative Biosciences (QB3)

Calixar

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Cambridge Research Biochemicals

Camino Partnership

Cancer Research Technology

Cancer Research UK

Cangene

Caprion Biosciences

Caprion Proteomics

Caprotec Bioanalytics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7kxs8e

