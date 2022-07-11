Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010-2022

Dublin, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022 report provides an understanding and access to the Proteomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

  • Trends in Proteomics partnering deals

  • Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development

  • Proteomics partnering contract documents

  • Top Proteomics deals by value

The Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the Proteomics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Proteomics partnering deals. The majority of deals are early development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors Proteomics technology or product candidates. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

This report contains links to online copies of actual Proteomics deals and contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

Global Proteomics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2010 to 2022 includes:

  • Trends in Proteomics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Access to over 6000 Proteomics deal records and contract documents where available

  • The leading antibody deals by value since 2010

  • Most active Proteomics dealmakers since 2010

  • The leading Proteomics partnering resources

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Proteomics dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Proteomics partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Proteomics dealmakers
2.4. Proteomics partnering by deal type
2.5. Proteomics partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for Proteomics partnering
2.6.1 Proteomics partnering headline values
2.6.2 Proteomics deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Proteomics deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Proteomics royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading Proteomics deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Proteomics deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active Proteomics dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Proteomics dealmakers
4.3. Most active Proteomics partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Proteomics contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Proteomics contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Proteomics dealmaking by technology type

