The global proteomics market is estimated to project a CAGR of 14.24% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

The technological advancements and the advancing proteomics study, and its wide-scale applications drive the market growth. MARKET INSIGHTS Proteomics is the large-scale study of proteomes and is used to investigate where and when proteins are expressed, how proteins are modified, and the rates of steady-state abundance, protein production, and degradation.

Also, it can offer relevant biological information for several biological problems.

Proteomics is a relatively new and dynamic science branch that focuses on evaluating gene expression at the proteome level. With growing research efforts, in terms of technical and monetary, proteomics is projected to incorporate technologies that can be applied to the tissue and serum samples for extracting important biological information in the form of biomarkers to help scientists and clinicians to understand the dynamic biology of their system of interest.

Further, advancements in proteomic research facilitate relevant contributions to the development of personalized medicine by accelerating the detection of protein biochips & pharmacoprotemics, proteomics-based molecular diagnostics, and protein biomarkers. Personalized medicines are an effective approach against cancer, rare genetic conditions, and neurodegenerative diseases.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The global proteomics market growth assessment includes the analysis of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of World.North America is evaluated to fare the highest in terms of revenue share in the global market by 2030.



This is attributed to advancing technologies and increased awareness.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The market competition is fierce, with companies contesting in a relatively small market. Some of the leading firms in the market include Biognosys AG, Shimadzu, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, etc.



