The Global Protein Expression Market size is expected to reach $4.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 10.1% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Protein expression is a biotechnological technique that produces a particular protein. It is commonly accomplished by manipulating an organism’s gene expression so that it expresses a recombinant gene in high quantities.

New York, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protein Expression Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By System, By Product, By Application, By End-user, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 – 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352768/?utm_source=GNW

Numerous opportunities for the generation and separation of heterologous proteins for scientific, medical, and industrial uses have been made possible by the advancement of genetic engineering and recombinant technology. Due to important developments in biotechnology, massive recombinant protein production (or expression) and isolation are feasible.



According to the functional requirements in the cell, proteins are generated and controlled. DNA contains the instructions for proteins, which are then decoded by tightly controlled transcriptional mechanisms to make messenger RNA (mRNA). A protein is then produced after an mRNA’s message has been translated. The translation is the process of making protein based on a sequence dictated by mRNA, while transcription is the process of moving information from DNA to mRNA.



Transcription and translation happen simultaneously in prokaryotes. Even before a full mRNA transcript is entirely produced, mRNA translation begins. Coupled translation and transcription refer to the simultaneous translation and transcription of a gene. In eukaryotes, the steps are spatially distinct and take place in a particular order, with protein synthesis, or translation taking place in the cytoplasm and transcription taking place in the nucleus.



Protein expression systems, commonly referred to as production systems, are employed in the biotechnology, medical, and life sciences fields. Particularly reverse transcriptase for RNA analysis, DNA polymerase for PCR, and restriction endonucleases for cloning. These are also implemented to make proteins that are scanned in drug development as biological targets or as potential drugs themselves.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic has had a marginally beneficial effect on the protein expression market. Accurate knowledge of the part proteins perform in the SARS-CoV-2 infection process and COVID-19 progression expedited the development of therapeutic and preventative treatments. The enormous field of proteomics had all the necessary tools to aid with this challenge. Researchers noted that advances in proteome technology would not only speed up progress in combating the coronavirus pandemic but may also prove invaluable in resolving the current COVID-19 problem.



Market Growth Factors



Widespread Application Of Protein Expression In Biologics



Biologics have been essential in the process of treating a variety of medical conditions. The success of Humira, a medication used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, has inspired numerous pharmaceutical companies to continue developing biologic medicines. The probability that biologicals will be produced utilizing protein expression systems is increased by the rising demand for them. Concurrent bioprocessing has also become a cutting-edge method that has been applied to the production of therapeutic proteins as well as the creation of upstream and downstream processes. As a result of the growing use of genetic engineering and biotechnology in the pharmaceutical business and in the field of medicine, the protein expression market is currently very lucrative.



Development Of Cell Free Techniques For Protein Expression



Due to consumer acceptance, cell-free protein expression is carried out without the use of living cells. Compared to other protein expression methods, this technology has a number of advantages, and as a result, it is frequently employed. Cell-free expression usage is expanding as a result of the benefits of cell-free protein approaches, such as improved speed, the capacity to express hazardous proteins, and the simplicity of amino acids from selective labeling, among others. Therefore, the novel technique can accelerate the development of the cell-free expression industry, which is expected to expand the protein expression market.



Market Restraining Factors



High Cost Of Cell Free Protein Expression Techniques



The increase in infectious diseases necessitates the availability of excellent diagnostic and therapeutic alternatives like CFPE. For instance, by adding water, CFPE-based systems can be activated more quickly. The mobile diagnosis of communicable diseases is made easier by this capability. The use of CFPS in therapy and diagnosis may increase as infectious diseases become more prevalent. Though this technique is garnering major attention from many institutes, not many are interested in producing them because of some underlying factors. As a result, the cost of producing CFPE on a big scale makes it risky for the expansion of the protein expression market.



System Outlook



Based on system, the protein expression market is segmented into prokaryotic, mammalian cell, insect cell, yeast, and others. The mammalian cell expression system acquired a significant revenue share in the protein expression market in 2021. Mammalian expression systems have been used by numerous pharmaceutical businesses to create and generate proteins either temporarily or through stable cell lines. When certain expression constructs combine with the genomic host, this occurs. Mammalian cells are preferred by businesses for the manufacture of proteins, medicines, and vaccinations.



Product Outlook



On the basis of product, the protein expression market is divided into reagents, competent cells, expression vectors, services, and instruments. The reagents segment dominated the protein expression market with the largest revenue share in 2021. Thermo Fisher Scientific and Agilent Technologies, Inc. are examples of established market participants working to develop advanced reagents. To meet the unique requirements of transfection and optimize the circumstances of cell culture, the firms provide a wide selection of transfection reagents.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the protein expression market is categorized into therapeutic, industrial, and research. The research segment garnered a promising revenue share in the protein expression market in 2021. Protein expression is most frequently used in fundamental research, where it is crucial to the majority of ongoing projects in the biomedical and biological sciences. rDNA probes are used to examine how genes are expressed both inside and across the tissues of entire organisms.



End-User Outlook



On the basis of end-user, the protein expression market is classified as pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, academic research, contract research organizations, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies recorded the highest revenue share in the protein expression market in 2021. This is because cultured cells are widely used in the creation of treatments and individualized medications. Together they use more than 170 recombinant proteins in medicine around the world. The market is fueled by the pharmaceutical industry’s expanding inventive usage of proteins.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the protein expression market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region garnered the largest revenue share in the protein expression market in 2021. This sizeable portion of the market share can be attributed to the existence of important competitors in the area, rising R&D funding, and robust biosimilar pipelines. It has been noted that one of the most important techniques used in the region is a partnership between businesses and academic institutions.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck Group, New England BioLabs, Inc., Promega Corporation, Qiagen N.V., Takara Bio, Inc. (Takara Holdings Inc.), Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd., and LGC Biosearch Technologies.



Strategies Deployed in Protein Expression Market



May-2022: QIAGEN acquired BLIRT, a manufacturer of recombinant enzymes. With the addition of BLIRT, QIAGEN brought highly complementary capabilities that created additional growth prospects for the enzymes and reagents business.



Jan-2022: New England Biolabs partnered with Singular Genomics Systems, a company leveraging novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and multiomics technologies. Under this partnership, NEB aimed to utilize the G4 sequencing platform to validate its NEBNext kits, a product line for both DNA and RNA sample prep.



Jan-2022: Thermo Fisher Scientific took over PeproTech, a leading developer and manufacturer of recombinant proteins. From this acquisition, Thermo Fisher positioned itself to partner with customers in combination with their proprietary bioprocessing and cell culture technologies and PeproTech’s manufacturing.



Dec-2021: Agilent Technologies collaborated with Lonza, a leading global cell and gene therapy manufacturer. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed at developing and integrating current and new analytical technologies into patient-scale cell therapy manufacturing workflows. Additionally, this collaboration offered the potential to transform the way personalized cell therapies are manufactured and realized.



Nov-2021: Merck entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GI Innovation, a local bio-venture company. Under this MoU, Merck and GI Innovation aimed to further research and propel the development of critical life-saving cancer treatment drugs, as well as drugs for allergy-related conditions.



Jun-2021: Agilent Technologies unveiled SureSelect Human All Exon V8, a new exome design. This product provides comprehensive content and up-to-date coverage of protein-coding regions from RefSeq, CCDS, and GENCODE. The new design is available in three options routine exome sequencing (Exome v8), clinical research sequencing (v8 Clinical Plus), and translational research (v8 UTR Plus). The options would allow for content flexibility to meet customers’ needs.



Aug-2019: Agilent Technologies acquired BioTek Instruments, a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of innovative life science instrumentation. From this acquisition, Agilent expanded its presence and expertise in cell analysis and thus, strengthened the company’s position in the large and growing immuno-oncology and immunotherapy areas. The combined portfolio allowed Agilent to deliver a range of unique cell analysis workflows to provide customers the ability to obtain deeper, more reliable insights across a variety of cell analysis applications.



Apr-2019: Bio-Rad partnered with Accuscience, a provider of world-leading medical, surgical, life science, laboratory, and pharmaceutical companies for instrumentation & consumables. Under this partnership, Accuscience got the distribution rights of all Life Sciences products from Bio-Rad. This partnership also aimed to capitalize on the well-established Accuscience Sales Team, large infrastructure, customer service & distribution facilities, and quality systems that Accuscience offers to customers.



Oct-2018: Merck Group formed a partnership with GlycoBaca, a University of Wyoming spin-out biotechnology company. Under this partnership, GlycoBac and MilliporeSigma focused on developing a rhabdovirus-free insect platform for viral vaccines and gene therapy development. In this partnership, GlycoBac provided a virus-free insect cell line and MilliporeSigma provided a chemically defined cell growth medium, which they marketed, licensed, and distributed worldwide as a bundled product.



May-2018: Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Gibco ExpiSf system, the first-ever chemically defined insect protein expression system. The ExpiSf Expression System offered a convenient virus generation and protein expression cell line in only two steps, for both secreted and intracellular proteins. Using the ExpiSf system would save about 30 percent in the time taken for protein expression and make cell maintenance simpler.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By System



• Prokaryotic



• Mammalian Cell



• Insect Cell



• Yeast



• Others



By Product



• Reagents



• Competent CellsInstruments



• Services



• Others



By Application



• Therapeutic



• Industrial



• Research



By End User



• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies



• Academic Research



• Contract Research Organizations



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Agilent Technologies, Inc.



• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• Merck Group



• New England BioLabs, Inc.



• Promega Corporation



• Qiagen N.V.



• Takara Bio, Inc. (Takara Holdings Inc.)



• Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd.



• LGC Biosearch Technologies



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06352768/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



