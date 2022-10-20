The Global Protective Packaging Market size is expected to reach $41.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.6% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Automotive, electronics, aerospace, appliance, and pharmaceutical industries are just a few of the many sectors that require protective packaging. In order to protect and shelter a core product from harm during transportation or storage, several packaging materials are used.

In general, everything from flexible paper cartons to the most intricate die cut integrated into a steel rack can be used to produce protective packaging.



Depending on how the products will be utilized, protective packaging could be employed as either main or secondary packing. Protective packaging can be made from a wide variety of materials or material mixtures. To produce the best alternative for the product that they develop, businesses employ everything from simple foam plastic dunnage assemblies to basic, plastic corrugated layer pads.



Protective packaging is a need for supplies used in moving and shipping. The five primary kinds of packaging could be utilized for the majority of applications, but there is no one style of packaging that is suitable for all types of products. However, adopting the proper protective packaging is essential and could make the difference between a package arriving safe and undamaged or arriving damaged.



Packing paper is a particular type of paper that is utilized in protective packing. This could come in the shape of butcher paper, kraft paper, and other types of paper, and it is much denser and more durable than typical writing paper. Typically, it comes in rolls. Suppliers and manufacturers in a variety of end-use industries place a strong emphasis on lowering supply chain logistics as well as shipping costs overall.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted various sectors of the business domain. Protective packaging market has been affected by that too. Suppliers and manufacturers of protective packaging were heavily impacted by safety and governmental orders made at the state, federal, and local levels in 2020. Shelter-in-Place Orders imposed at the state and local levels, together with federal government (United States) guidelines to stop the virus’ spread, have compelled businesses to alter or disrupt their regular business operations.



Market Growth Factors



Growing Popularity Of E-Commerce Industry Among Customers



E-commerce offers users a wide range of possibilities for purchases as well as the convenience of shopping from home. This is encouraging an increasing number of individuals to shop online, giving the e-commerce sector one of the fastest-growing sectors globally. Major e-commerce firms like Alibaba, Amazon, and Flipkart employ protective packaging to shield the contents from damage during delivery and shipment. Flexible food packaging has seen a significant boost in innovation in past years as a result of technological improvements.



Rising Promotion Of International Trade Among Countries



Construction and industry are expanding quickly in developing nations. As a result, there is a rise in demand for construction and chemical products. To accommodate this demand, global commerce is expanding. Two major factors are driving the worldwide protective packaging industry: growing trade and capital market liberalization, which has raised export and import activity, and technical developments, along with reduced transportation costs.



Market Restraining Factors



Strict Rules And Regulations For Packaging



Environmental impact is greatly increased by the non-biodegradability of certain plastic packaging wastes. Governments all around the globe are enacting stringent laws and regulations which the packaging sector must follow to address this issue. The European Green Deal, for example, which was introduced in December 2019 and established a route to zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 while putting a focus on economic growth unrelated to resource utilization, is one example.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the protective packaging market is segmented into Rigid, Flexible and Foam. Rigid Protective Packaging segment garnered a significant revenue share in the protective packaging market in 2021. The rigid packaging is made of heavier and frequently stronger materials. Glass, hard polymers, cardboard, metal, and other materials are examples of stiff packaging materials, but they are not the only ones.



Material Outlook



Based on material, the protective packaging market is divided into Foam Plastics, Paper & Paperboard, Plastics and Others. Paper & Paperboard segment procured a significant revenue share in the protective packaging market in 2021. The current standard for reusable, biodegradable, and ecologically friendly void fill options is paper protective packaging. It is simple to handle paper void fill material by hand, or it could be utilized in an automated packaging machine for greater speed and efficiency.



Function Outlook



By function, the protective packaging market is classified into Cushioning, Blocking & Bracing, Void Fill, Insulation and Wrapping. Cushioning segment garnered the maximum revenue share in the protective packaging market in 2021. The market for cushioning, which shields delicate and light items from damage while in transit and storage, is anticipated to hold the highest share. By limiting the mobility of the packed product throughout transportation, it also prevents destruction from shock and vibration.



Application Outlook



On the basis of application, the protective packaging market is fragmented into Food & Beverage, Industrial Goods, Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Electronics , Household Appliances and Others. Consumer Electronics segment procured a significant revenue share in the protective packaging market in 2021. New retail tactics are being driven by the continuing change in consumer purchasing habits brought on by the economic downturn in order to handle demand variability, margin challenges, and escalating competition.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the protective packaging market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. Asia Pacific emerged as the leading region in the protective packaging market with the maximum revenue share in 2021. The market’s largest and fastest-growing country in the region is China, which is expected to dominate it in the following five years. Key aspects that will influence the market throughout the projected period include industrialization, increasing internet penetration, growing manufacturing operations, rising disposable income, expanding consumption levels, and growing e-retail sales.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; The Dow Chemical Company are the forerunners in the Protective Packaging Market. Companies such as Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Sealed Air Corporation, WestRock Company are some of the key innovators in Protective Packaging Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Huhtamaki Oyj, Sonoco Products Company, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, The Dow Chemical Company, WestRock Company, DS Smith Plc, Pregis LLC, Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, and Intertape Polymer Group Inc.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Protective Packaging Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Acquisitions:



Aug-2022: Dow came into a partnership with Mondi and Essity. This partnership aimed to provide an EcoSolutions approach, which would ensure the companies develop the best possible solution for their customers.



Jul-2022: Dow joined hands with Mura Technology, a plastics recycling technology manufacturer. This collaboration aimed to expand global advanced recycling capacity to build multiple facilities in the US and Europe.



Sep-2021: Pregis teamed up with Henkel, consumer goods company. This collaboration aimed to boost the development of protective packaging for enhanced circularity and better recycling. The collaboration aimed to develop rebranded Pregis EverTec lightweight and recyclable paper cushioned mailer to fulfill the rising e-commerce packaging needs.



Dec-2020: DS Smith joined hands with Touchguard, a patented formulation specifically designed for use on paper surfaces. This collaboration aimed to develop a variety of antimicrobial e-commerce cardboard packaging to safeguard consumers against potentially harmful bacteria.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Apr-2022: Smurfit Kappa launched the patented TopLock Box, a plastic-free, paper-based packaging solution. The product is 100% plastic-free and made completely from FSC-certified paper-based packaging, which is recyclable, renewable, and biodegradable. This latest paper-based laundry box solution delivers a 40% carbon footprint reduction in comparison to conventional rigid plastic options.



Feb-2022: Pregis launched its new Renew Zero with 100% recycled content. The polyethylene (PE) film is developed from 50% post-user recycled content and 50% from renewable, sustainable plant waste like cellulose fibers.



Nov-2021: Smurfit Kappa introduced M-Compact 77, a new thermo-laminated metallized film. This product is sustainable, which would add to Smurfit Kappa’s product line of bag-in-box solutions for various market applications and supply chain needs.



Jul-2021: Huhtamaki unveiled Push Tab paper, an industry-first sustainable renewable paper-based blister solution. Push Tab paper is the first paper-based tablet packaging, which is developed from renewable FSC-certified paper and is created to fulfill the strict safety needs of regulated pharmaceutical packaging.



May-2021: Intertape Polymer Group unveiled the Curby Mini-Taper, a sleek and durable manual water-activated tape (WAT) dispenser. This product is developed to fill a market gap for the new e-commerce retailer that requires all the advantages of WAT to ship packages globally.



Feb-2021: Smurfit Kappa unveiled the latest packing system for its sustainable TopClip product, a paper-based replacement for plastic shrinkwraps. This packing system is developed for smaller companies & brands and is appropriate for beverage businesses of all sizes.



Feb-2020: Sonoco’s Alloyd division unveiled an all-paper retail blister package. This product serves as a substitute for conventional thermoformed plastic blister packages. EnviroSense PaperBlister would also offer better billboard space for marketing messaging, assisting to provide better package design. The latest EnviroSense PaperBlister would operate on prevailing Sonoco Alloyd sealing equipment.



Jan-2020: Sealed Air Corporation unveiled the latest version of its bubble wrap brand packaging. These packaging solutions are created with at least 90% recycled content. The recycled content utilized to develop this version of bubble wrap brand packaging is sourced from post-industrial materials, which would end up in landfills.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jan-2022: Sonoco acquired Ball Metalpack, a leading manufacturer of sustainable metal packaging for food and household products in North America. The acquisition aimed at Sonoco’s largest Consumer Packaging franchise, which is an iconic global Paper Cans and Closures business. Additionally, this acquisition would expand Sonoco’s established sustainable packaging portfolio to involve metal packaging, which is among the world’s top circular economy-adapted products.



Sep-2021: Huhtamaki took over Elif, a major supplier of sustainable flexible packaging to global brand owners. This acquisition aimed to reinforce its position as a flexible packaging company in developing markets and strengthen its prevailing flexible packaging business in consumer product segments, along with improving its sustainability objectives.



Feb-2021: Dow signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lucro Plastecycle, a homegrown Indian recycling company. This agreement aimed to create and launch polyethylene (PE) film solutions utilizing post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics in India. This agreement would launch a close-the-loop packaging solution to assist allow a circular economy in India and expand Dow’s plastics circularity portfolio in the Asia Pacific region.



Nov-2020: Pregis took over Technical Machinery Solutions (TMS), Elk Grove Village, Illinois from its privately-held owners. This acquisition aimed at the growth outlook for sustainable solutions and satisfying the rising requirement of e-commerce retailers.



Geographical Expansions:



Aug-2021: Smurfit Kappa expanded its geographical footprint by investing USD 22 million in its corrugated plant in Culiacan, North-West Mexico. This expansion would enable the company to expand its capacity, capabilities, and product offerings for local clients in the fresh produce segment.



Jun-2021: WestRock Company expanded its geographical footprint by introducing its EverGrow Collection. EverGrow packaging is curbside recyclable when emptied and flattened, supporting the company’s ambition to decrease waste and develop a 100 percent reusable, recyclable, and compostable product portfolio.



Apr-2021: Pregis expanded its geographical footprint by establishing two new manufacturing facilities in the Dallas region. These facilities aimed to support rising demand in the Southern region of North America. This facility opened 128,000 square foot Garland, Texas facility would manufacture protective packaging materials, would act as a distribution center for a number of Pregis products, and would have an onsite customer demo and training center.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Flexible



• Rigid



• Foam



By Application



• Industrial Goods



• Household Appliances



• Healthcare



• Automotive



• Consumer Electronics



• Food & Beverage



• Others



By Material



• Foam Plastics



• Paper & Paperboard



• Plastics



• Others



By Function



• Cushioning



• Blocking & Bracing



• Void Fill



• Insulation



• Wrapping



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Huhtamaki Oyj



• Sonoco Products Company



• Sealed Air Corporation



• Smurfit Kappa Group plc



• The Dow Chemical Company



• WestRock Company



• DS Smith Plc



• Pregis LLC



• Pro-Pac Packaging Limited



• Intertape Polymer Group Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

