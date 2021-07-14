Global protective packaging market size to amass USD 32.02 billion by 2027

The business intelligence report on ‘global protective packaging market’ examines the factors influencing the industry dynamics over the forecast period 2021-2027. It highlights the major growth propellers, restraints, limitations, and lucrative opportunities, together with the supply-demand specifications that will shape the growth trajectory in the upcoming years.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible sources, global protective packaging market was valued at USD 23.14 billion in 2021 and is estimated to record a CAGR of 5.67% over 2021-2027, subsequently accumulating USD 32.02 billion by the end of forecast period.

The study puts forward elaborate details related to various market segments including material, type, function, application range, along with the industry’s regional scope. Moreover, it encompasses elaborate profiles of the leading players along with detailed explanation of remunerative strategies followed by them in order to give readers details outlook of the competitive framework.

Expanding manufacturing sector with primary focus of the manufacturers on minimizing the shipping and logistics cost is the major factor driving the industry growth. Additionally, rising applications in several end-use industries is generating lucrative prospects for the businesses in this domain.

Augmenting sales through product launches and acquisitions by the prominent market players are positively swaying the market dynamics. For instance, Sealed Air Corporation purchased Austin Foam Plastics Inc. (AFP) in 2018. The latter is a chief manufacturer of foam, corrugated, molded pulp, and wood packaging solutions.

On the downside, the Covid-19 pandemic has compelled various nations to close their borders, restrict trade, and impose lockdown measures in order to control the spread, which in turn is negatively swaying the industry dynamics.

Market segmentation overview

Based on material ambit, worldwide protective packaging industry is segmented into foam plastics, plastics, paper & paperboard, and others. Speaking of type, the marketplace is divided into flexible, foam, and rigid. On the basis of function, the industry space is categorized into cushioning, void fill, and blocking & bracing. Considering the application reach, the business sphere is classified into consumer electronics, and food & beverage including others.

Geographical outlook

As per expert verbatim, Asia Pacific currently holds majority market share and is likely to continue serving as a lucrative growth avenue through 2027. This can largely be credited to development of various end-use industries like chemicals, automotive, and electronics in the region.

Meanwhile, North America market is likely to exhibit strong growth patterns over the forecast timeline, on account of presence of major players in the region, coupled with increasing demand for protective packaging.

Competitive hierarchy overview:

Leading players in worldwide protective packaging industry sphere are Cascades Inc., Nefab Packaging Inc., International Paper Company, Greif Inc., Schur Flexibles Holding GmbH, WestRock Company, DS Smith plc, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Winpak Ltd., Sonoco Products Company, and Crown Holdings Inc.

