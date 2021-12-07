Global Protective Packaging Market (2021 to 2026) - Globalization and International Trade Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Protective Packaging Market by Material (Foam Plastics, Paper & Paperboard), Type (Flexible, Rigid, Foam), Function (Cushioning, Blocking & Bracing, Void Fill), Application (Food & Beverage, Consumer Electronics), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The protective packaging market size is projected to grow from USD 29.8 billion in 2021 to USD 38.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4%.

The protective packaging market is growing owing to development of industrial goods, food & beverage, consumer electronics, and others sectors, which has lead to increase in demand for protective packaging of various products.

Protective packaging is used to protect the product from damages such as shock, vibration, moisture, and compression during transportation, handling, and storage of products at warehouses. It offers features such as thermal & electrical insulation, shock dampening, fireproofing, and atmospheric protection to packed products.

Foam plastics is the largest material segment of the protective packaging market

The protective packaging market is segmented on the basis of material into foam plastics, paper & paperboard, plastics, and others. The foam plastics material segment accounted for the largest market share. The large market share is attributed to its lightweight, good thermal insulation, and shock-absorbing properties, which are suitable for protective packaging.

Flexible protective packaging is the largest type segment of the protective packaging market

The global protective packaging market is segmented on the basis of type into flexible protective packaging, rigid protective packaging, and foam protective packaging. The flexible protective packaging segment is expected to account for largest market share. This is attributed to the increasing demand for recyclable and cost-effective materials.

Cushioning is the largest function segment of the protective packaging market

The global protective packaging market is segmented on the basis of function into cushioning, void fill, wrapping, insulation, and blocking & bracing. Cushioning is projected to account for largest market share, as it protects fragile and lightweight items from damage during transportation and warehousing. Also, it restrains movement of the packed product and prevents damage from shock and vibration during transportation.

Industrial goods is the largest application segment of the protective packaging market

The global protective packaging market is segmented on the basis of application into industrial goods, food & beverage, healthcare, consumer electronics & appliances, automotive, household appliances, and others. Industrial goods accounted for largest market share. This is attributed to the rapid growth of industrial sector and transportation of intermediate goods for aerospace, electrical, and machinery goods for manufacturing.

APAC is the largest market for protective packaging market

The APAC region is the largest and fastest-growing protective packaging market. China is the largest and fastest-growing market in the region and is projected to dominate the regional market in the next five years. Key factors such as industrialization, rising internet penetration, growing manufacturing activities, increasing disposable income, rising consumption level, and the growing e-retail sales will drive the market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Protective Packaging Market

4.2 Protective Packaging Market, by Type

4.3 Protective Packaging Market, by Material

4.4 Protective Packaging Market, by Function

4.5 Protective Packaging Market, by Application

4.6 Protective Packaging Market in Apac, by Application and Country, 2020

4.7 Protective Packaging Market: by Key Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growth of the Packaging Industry in APAC

5.2.1.2 Growth of the E-Commerce Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations for Packaging

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Globalization and International Trade

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Sustainability and Efficiency

5.3 Trend and Disruptions

5.4 Market Mapping/ Ecosystem Map

5.5 Technology Analysis

5.6 Regulatory Analysis

5.6.1 Corrugated Boxes

5.6.1.1 Truck and Rail Rules

5.6.1.1.1 Item 222 and Rule 41

5.6.1.2 Edge Crush Test

5.6.1.3 Other Carriers

5.7 Trade Analysis

5.8 Patent Analysis

5.8.1 Introduction

5.8.2 Methodology

5.8.3 Document Type

5.8.4 Insights

5.8.5 Legal Status of the Patents

5.8.6 Jurisdiction Analysis

5.8.7 Top Companies/Applicants

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.10 Value Chain

5.11 Supply Chain Analysis

5.11.1 Prominent Companies

5.11.2 Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

5.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6 COVID-19 Impact on the Protective Packaging Market

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Protective Packaging Market

6.2.1 End-Use Industries

6.2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on the Food & Beverage Industry

6.2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Pharmaceutical Industry

6.2.1.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Automotive Industry

7 Protective Packaging Market, by Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Foam Plastics

7.3 Paper & Paperboard

7.4 Plastics

7.5 Others

8 Protective Packaging Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rigid Protective Packaging

8.3 Flexible Protective Packaging

8.4 Foam Protective Packaging

9 Protective Packaging Market, by Function

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cushioning

9.3 Blocking & Bracing

9.4 Void Fill

9.5 Insulation

9.6 Wrapping

10 Protective Packaging Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Food & Beverage

10.3 Industrial Goods

10.4 Healthcare

10.5 Automotive

10.6 Consumer Electronics

10.7 Household Appliances

10.8 Others

11 Protective Packaging Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

12.3 Market Share Analysis of Top 5 Players

12.4 Market Evaluation Framework

12.5 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players

12.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.6.1 Star

12.6.2 Emerging Leaders

12.6.3 Pervasive

12.6.4 Emerging Companies

12.6.5 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.6.6 Business Strategy Excellence

12.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/Smes), 2020

12.7.1 Progressive Companies

12.7.2 Responsive Companies

12.7.3 Starting Blocks

12.7.4 Dynamic Companies

12.8 Competitive Scenario

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Smurfit Kappa

13.2 Sealed Air Corporation

13.3 Sonoco

13.4 Huhtamaki

13.5 Dow

13.6 Ds Smith plc

13.7 Pregis Corporation

13.8 Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

13.9 Westrock Company

13.10 Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Ipg)

13.11 Additional Players

13.11.1 International Paper Company

13.11.2 Universal Protective Packaging, Inc.

13.11.3 Riverside Paper Co.

13.11.4 Signode Protective Packaging Solutions

13.11.5 Ach Foam Technologies LLC

13.11.6 Cellofoam North America Incorporated

13.11.7 Storopack Hans Reichenecker

13.11.8 Ranpak Corp.

13.11.9 Supreme

13.11.10 Protective Packaging Corporation

13.11.11 Bdly Supply

13.11.12 Apex Packaging Corporation

13.11.13 Wisconsin Foam Products

13.11.14 Ufp Technologies, Inc.

13.11.15 Ivex Protective Packaging

14 Adjacent Market: Flexible Plastic Packaging Market

15 Adjacent Market: Aseptic Packaging Market

16 Adjacent Market: Tube Packaging Market

17 Appendix

