Global Protective Face Masks Market Report 2021-2028: Surge in the COVID-19 Cases has Driven the Market

Dublin, March 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Protective Face Masks Market Outlook 2021: Global Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Market Forecast, 2019-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Protective Face Masks Market is anticipated to rise at a value CAGR of 53.5% over 2019-2028

Top Driver: The Surge in the COVID-19 Cases has Driven the Global Protective Face Masks Market

The COVID-19outbreak has significantly driven the market of Global Protective Face Masks Market. The extensive use of facemask, especially in the healthcare sector for doctors and nurses, and other healthcare workers, and the rise in OPD sessions and surgeries in hospitals have escalated the market growth.

The rise in consumer awareness regarding airborne infections has expanded the demand for a Face mask for personal use. The rise in health issues and viral infections around the globe have created a positive influence on market growth.

Protective Masks have Held the Highest Segmental Growth in the Global Protective Face Masks Market

Based on the Product Procedure Masks Segment, have held the highest growth as they provide complete protection and are comparatively remaining light and comfortable as compared with other masks. The outbreak of COVID-19 has accelerated the demand for Procedure Masks. The government initiatives about the use of masks to prevent virus spread have propelled the market growth.

The Rise in the Awareness Among the People for Protection Again Infections have Further Driven the Demand for Procedure Masks

In terms of the industries, Healthcare segment has obtained the most significant growth due to the rise in cases of COVID-19, government initiatives for better healthcare protection of doctors and Nurses have further escalated the growth. Based on the Distribution Channel, Pharmacy segment has held most remarkable owing to the high availability of masks.

Europe has Dominated the Regional Market Due to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Europe has held the highest growth in the market as many European countries have significantly been affected by the Coronavirus Italy Germany and Spain were the worst-hit countries by the novel coronavirus. The increase in the disposable income among the consumers and the government initiatives about the use of facial masks during the pandemic have escalated the regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate due to the rise in cases countries like China and India, the presence of manufacturers in these countries have further escalated the growth in the market

Strategic Collaborations, Mergers, and Acquisition are the Major Strategies of the Competitors

The Players of the Global Protective Face Masks Market are fragmented. Collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions are strategies used by competitors.

The key competitors of the Global Protective Face Masks Market are

  • 3M

  • Coltene

  • BSN Medical

  • Cardinal Health

  • Honeywell

  • Dentsply Sirona

  • Advind Healthcare's Smog Mask

  • Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

  • Suzhou Sanical Protective Product Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Overview And Scope

Chapter 2 Our Research Practice

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5 Global Protective Face Masks Market Forces

Chapter 6 Global Protective Face Masks Market -Industry Snapshots

Chapter 7 Global Protective Face Masks Market Analysis, by Product

Chapter 8 Global Protective Face Masks Market Analysis, by Industries

Chapter 9 Global Protective Face Masks Market Analysis, by Distribution Channel

Chapter 10 Protective Face Masks Market Analysis by Region

Chapter 11 Market Competition Analysis

Chapter 12 Company Profiles- Snapshot

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gowks0

