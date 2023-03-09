Global Prostate Cancer Therapeutics Market to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Prostate Cancer Therapeutics estimated at US$14.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.6 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6% over the period 2022-2030. Hormone Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.2% CAGR and reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Targeted Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.3% CAGR
The Prostate Cancer Therapeutics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured)
- AbbVie Inc.
- Allergan plc
- Amgen Inc.
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc.
- Bayer AG
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- Debiopharm Group
- Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Genentech Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Janssen Biotech Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Sanofi S.A.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- TOLMAR Pharmaceuticals Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Recent Market Activity
An Insight in the Global Market for Prostate Cancer Diagnostics
and Therapeutics
Rising Incidence of Prostate Cancer: Cornerstone for the Market
Current & Future Analysis
Developing Countries Turbo Charge Future Market Growth
An Insight into the Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer
Therapeutics Market
Hormone Therapies to Dominate Global Prostate Cancer
Therapeutics Market
Key Prostate Cancer Hormone Therapy Drugs & Companies: 2017
Targeted Therapy - The New Frontier of Cancer Treatment
Radiotherapy - Gaining Prominence
Metastatic Prostate Cancer - Apt for Precision Oncology
Launch of Generic Drugs to Place Established Players in Jeopardy
Demographics & Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Prostate Cancer
Select General Risk Factors and their Relative Risk Rate in
Prostate Cancer
Small Cap Companies: A Target of Private Capital Financing
Cost Analysis of Currently Available Treatment
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Pipeline of Drugs in Clinical Trials
Innovations & Advancements
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Prostate Cancer Therapeutics - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
