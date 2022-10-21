Global Propylene Market to Reach 158.4 Million Metric Tons by 2027

New York, Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Propylene Industry"
Global Propylene Market to Reach 158.4 Million Metric Tons by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Propylene estimated at 115.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 158.4 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Polypropylene, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach 103.8 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cumene segment is readjusted to a revised 4.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 31.4 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR

The Propylene market in the U.S. is estimated at 31.4 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 32.1 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 3.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.

Acrylonitrile Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR

In the global Acrylonitrile segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 6.9 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 9.1 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 20.7 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
BASF SE
BP Europa SE
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (SINOPEC)
Dow Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
LyondellBasell Industries NV
SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Propylene - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
