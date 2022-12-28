Global Property Management Market to Reach $32.6 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·25 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Property Management estimated at US$18. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Property Management Industry"
4% over the period 2020-2027. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.9% CAGR and reach US$21 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR

The Property Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Accruent
AppFolio
ARCHIBUS
Archidata
Buildium
CIC
Entrata
FSI
Hemlane
Hitachi Vantara
IBM
Indus Systems
iOFFICE
JLL
MCS Solutions
OfficeSpace
Oracle
Planon
PMX Dynamics
Property Boulevard
RealPage
Rentec Direct
SAP
Total Management
Trimble
Yardi


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032686/?utm_source=GNW

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032686/?utm_source=GNW

