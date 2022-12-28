Global Projection Mapping Market to Reach $12.1 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Projection Mapping estimated at US$3. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12. 1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 21.
New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Projection Mapping Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032685/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the period 2020-2027. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.2% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 22.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $915.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.9% CAGR
The Projection Mapping market in the U.S. is estimated at US$915.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.8% and 18% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -
AV Stumpfl GmbH
Barco
BenQ
Blue Pony
Christie Digital Systems USA, Inc.
Digital Projection
garageCube
Green Hippo
HeavyM
Lumitrix s.r.o
NEC Display Solutions
NuFormer
Optoma USA
Panasonic Corporation
Pixel Rain Digital
Resolume
Seiko Epson Corporation
ViewSonic Corporation
Vivitek
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032685/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Projection Mapping - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hardware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Hardware by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Projection Mapping Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media Events by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Media Events by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Media Events by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Venue Openings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Venue Openings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Venue Openings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: World Historic Review for Entertainment by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Entertainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Launches by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for Product Launches by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Launches by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 2D
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World Historic Review for 2D by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for 2D by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 3D
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World Historic Review for 3D by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for 3D by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for 4D
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World Historic Review for 4D by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for 4D by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Projection Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 40: USA 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and
Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,
Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product
Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue
Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment
and Product Launches for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D and
4D for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 49: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and
Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,
Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product
Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue
Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment
and Product Launches for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D and
4D for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Projection Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 58: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and
Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,
Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product
Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue
Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment
and Product Launches for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D and
4D for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Projection Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: China Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 67: China 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and
Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,
Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product
Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: China Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue
Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: China 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment
and Product Launches for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D and
4D for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Projection Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 79: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and
Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,
Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product
Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue
Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment
and Product Launches for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D and
4D for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Projection Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: France Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 88: France 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and
Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,
Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product
Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: France Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue
Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: France 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment
and Product Launches for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: France Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D and
4D for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Projection Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 97: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and
Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,
Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product
Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue
Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings,
Entertainment and Product Launches for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping
by Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D
and 4D for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 106: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and
Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,
Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product
Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue
Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment
and Product Launches for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D and
4D for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Projection Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 115: UK 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware and
Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications,
Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product
Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: UK Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue
Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: UK 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail,
Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment
and Product Launches for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK Historic Review for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 121: UK 15-Year Perspective for Projection Mapping by
Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2D, 3D and
4D for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 122: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and
Software - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Projection
Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Projection
Mapping by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 125: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other
Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and
Product Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Projection
Mapping by Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media
Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Projection
Mapping by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings,
Entertainment and Product Launches for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 128: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Projection
Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Projection
Mapping by Dimension - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
2D, 3D and 4D for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Projection Mapping Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 131: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Projection Mapping by Offering - Hardware and Software -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 132: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Projection Mapping
by Offering - Hardware and Software Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 133: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Projection
Mapping by Offering - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hardware and Software for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 134: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Projection Mapping by Application - Retail, Other
Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings, Entertainment and
Product Launches - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 135: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Projection Mapping
by Application - Retail, Other Applications, Media Events,
Venue Openings, Entertainment and Product Launches Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 136: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Projection
Mapping by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Retail, Other Applications, Media Events, Venue Openings,
Entertainment and Product Launches for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 137: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Projection Mapping by Dimension - 2D, 3D and 4D -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032685/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001