Global Project Logistics Market (2022 to 2027) - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact and Forecasts

Dublin, March 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Logistics Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 - 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Project logistics involves integrated process of planning, organization, managing, processing, and controlling the complete flow of goods, materials, and information associated with the successful completion of a project. Cargo with larger dimensions requires a completely different set of equipment, infrastructure, and experienced personnel. Dealing with cargo of peculiar dimensions is always a challenge for a transporter.

However, increasingly, shippers and service providers are becoming more sophisticated in the transportation of oversized and heavyweight shipments. Moreover, manufacturing complexity adds to the challenge. Parts and modular packages are being produced in far-flung parts of the world, then shipped to final destinations. The packages are more critical; therefore, planning has to be detailed. Getting transportation providers more involved in early stages of the planning process has been a trend for the past five years.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Usage of Renewable Energies Boosts Opportunities for Project Logistics Companies

According to global energy sources, the decade-long trend of strong growth in renewable energy capacity continued in 2018, with global additions of 171 gigawatts (GW). It involves hydropower, wind energy, bioenergy, solar energy, and geothermal energy. The annual increase of 7.9% was bolstered by new additions from solar and wind energy, which accounted for 84% of the growth. Significantly, a third of global power capacity is from renewable energy. This trend is expected to continue in the coming years, in order to achieve the global climate objectives and sustainable development goals.

The positive future outlook for renewable energy is driving the current project logistics market. In order to generate the required amount of power in the future, the energy companies need to develop the necessary infrastructure, commence new projects, and install power generation equipment. This scenario is going to create demand for project logistics. Since 2012, about 70% of total turbine installations have been made in the last three months of the year. This late rush not only created huge opportunities for the project cargo companies, but also created third-quarter logistics booking bottleneck. To avoid this, construction companies are looking for multiple options. One option is to move components to installation sites early and using regional laydown facilities to marshal cargo at or near a site well before construction begins. These tactics would help developers avoid trailer shortages during peak shipping periods, allow a longer window for finding qualified heavy-haul drivers who are in short supply, and mitigate cost overruns due to driver overtime and late permitting.

Asia-Pacific Leads the Project Logistics Market

As per the industry sources, the Asia-pacific region leads the market studied, and is also expected to be the fastest growing region. In recent years, infrastructure investment has been a key driver of economic development for countries in Asia-Pacific. Some countries focus on accelerating development of their domestic infrastructure (such as Australia and the ASEAN countries). China's construction industry has undergone significant transformation in the recent years. Since the announcement of the Belt and Road Initiative in 2013, Chinese contractors have undertaken and invested in a vast number of infrastructure projects. According to the China International Contractors Association, in 2017 alone, Chinese contractors concluded 7,217 construction contracts along the Belt and Road and 13,267 construction contracts globally. This presents a significant opportunity for the regional project cargo companies in the coming years, to support those projects with logistics services.

Some of the regional logistics companies are successfully handling heavy cargo with enhanced capabilities. For instance, Megalift, which involves in the transportation of heavy and oversized cargoes, received a contract form General Electric to transport the current largest and most efficient heavy-duty gas turbine in the world. Megalift transported massive General Electric 9HA.02 gas turbine in Malaysia, which came all the way from France to Pasir Gudang port, located at the southern region of Peninsular Malaysia. Since 2018, Megalift has been moving a large number of shipments for the Track 4A project.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 Current Market Scenario

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Government Regulations and Initiatives

4.6 Global Logistics Sector (Overview, LPI Scores, Key Freight Statistics, etc.)

4.7 Spotlight - Role of Multimodal Transport in Project Cargo

4.8 Insights - Retail Oil and Gas Logistics Sector

4.9 Review and Commentary on Heavy and Large Dimension Shipments

4.10 Focus on the Prefabrication Industry - Role of Project Logistics Companies in its Transportation

4.11 Insights into Customized Trailer Manufacturers for Moving Heavy Cargo

4.12 Spotlight on the Demand for Contract Logistics and Integrated Logistics



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Service

5.1.1 Transportation

5.1.2 Forwarding

5.1.3 Inventory Management and Warehousing

5.1.4 Other Value-added Services

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Oil and Gas, Mining, and Quarrying

5.2.2 Energy and Power

5.2.3 Construction

5.2.4 Manufacturing

5.2.5 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 Americas

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Overview (Market Concentration and Major Players)

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Rhenus Logistics

6.2.2 Bollore Logistics

6.2.3 Agility Logistics

6.2.4 EMO Trans

6.2.5 Hellmann Worldwide Logistics

6.2.6 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

6.2.7 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

6.2.8 Ceva Logistics

6.2.9 NMT Global Project Logistics

6.2.10 Rohlig Logistics

6.2.11 Ryder System Inc.

6.2.12 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

6.2.13 Megalift Sdn Bhd

6.2.14 Dako Worldwide Transport GmbH

6.2.15 CKB Logistics Group

6.2.16 SAL Heavy Lift GmbH

6.2.17 DB Schenker

6.2.18 Kerry Logistics

6.2.19 Deutsche Post DHL*

6.3 Other Players in the Market

6.3.1 FLS Transportation Services, Crowley Logistics, Highland Forwarding Inc., Kinetix International Logistics, Cole International Inc., Hisiang Logistics Co. Ltd, Sea Cargo Air Cargo Logistics Inc., and Bati Group



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 APPENDIX

9 DISCLAIMER



