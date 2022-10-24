The Global Programmatic Advertising Spending Market is expected to grow by $314.27 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.66% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Programmatic Advertising Spending Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the programmatic advertising spending market and it is poised to grow by $314. 27 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 26.

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the programmatic advertising spending market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by high penetration of digital advertising, growing adoption in South America and APAC, and improved targeting of the audience.

The programmatic advertising spending market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The programmatic advertising spending market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Open auction

• Automated guaranteed

• Invitation only

• Unreserved fixed rate



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the high penetration of augmented reality (AR) technology in the advertising sector as one of the prime reasons driving the programmatic advertising spending market growth during the next few years. Also, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) in the programmatic advertising market and an increase in the number of ad-exchange platforms will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the programmatic advertising spending market covers the following areas:

• Programmatic advertising spending market sizing

• Programmatic advertising spending market forecast

• Programmatic advertising spending market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading programmatic advertising spending market vendors that include Adobe Inc., Adform AS, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Digilant Inc., Infectious Media Holdings Ltd., IPONWEB Ltd., Magnite Inc., Microsoft Corp., NextRoll Inc., Noboru Consultancy Services, Oracle Corp., Roku Inc., Simplifi Holdings Inc., Singapore Telecommunications Ltd., SmartyAds LLP, Sparcmedia Pty Ltd., StackAdapt Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., and MediaMath Inc. Also, the programmatic advertising spending market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research.

