Global Professional Service Robots Market to Reach $327.8 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Professional Service Robots estimated at US$33. 5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$327. 8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 38.

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Professional Service Robots Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032683/?utm_source=GNW
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Logistics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 38.3% CAGR and reach US$141.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Healthcare segment is readjusted to a revised 40.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.2% CAGR

The Professional Service Robots market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$55 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.7% and 33.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.2% CAGR.

Military & Defense Segment to Record 39.2% CAGR

In the global Military & Defense segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 39.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$23.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
AB Electrolux
Aethon Inc.
Argo Robotics
Boston Dynamics
Cyberdyne Inc.
Daifuku Co. Ltd.
Elbit Systems Ltd.
GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.
iRobot Corporation
Kuka AG
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Robert Bosch GmbH
Softbank Robotics Group
Yujin Robot Co., Ltd


IV. COMPETITION
