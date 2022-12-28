Global Product Design and Development Services Market to Reach $18.9 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Product Design and Development Services estimated at US$9. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$18.

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Product Design and Development Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032676/?utm_source=GNW
9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Research, Strategy, & Concept Generation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.4% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Concept & Requirements Development segment is readjusted to a revised 10.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.8% CAGR

The Product Design and Development Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Detailed Design & Process Development Segment to Record 11.4% CAGR

In the global Detailed Design & Process Development segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured) -
Celestica Inc.
DeviceLab Inc.
Donatelle
Flex Ltd.
Jabil Inc.
Nordson MEDICAL
Planet Innovation
Plexus Corp.
Starfish Medical
Ximedica


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032676/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Product Design and Development Services - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Device Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Device Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device Companies
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Contract Research Organizations by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Contract Research
Organizations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research
Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Product Design and Development Services Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Research, Strategy, & Concept Generation by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Research, Strategy, &
Concept Generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Research, Strategy, &
Concept Generation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Concept & Requirements Development by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Concept & Requirements
Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Concept & Requirements
Development by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Detailed Design & Process Development by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Detailed Design & Process
Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Detailed Design &
Process Development by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Design Verification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Design Verification by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Design Verification by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Process Validation, Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Production & Commercial Support by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Production & Commercial
Support by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Production & Commercial
Support by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Therapeutic Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Therapeutic Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Therapeutic Equipment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biological Storage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Biological Storage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Biological Storage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Consumables by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Surgical Instruments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: World Historic Review for Surgical Instruments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Surgical Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Clinical Laboratory Equipment by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: World Historic Review for Clinical Laboratory
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical Laboratory
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diagnostic Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: World Historic Review for Diagnostic Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: World 15-Year Perspective for Diagnostic Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pharmaceutical Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 53: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biotechnology Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: World Historic Review for Biotechnology Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: World 15-Year Perspective for Biotechnology Companies
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Product Design and Development Services Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 56: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by End-Use - Medical
Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Biotechnology Companies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: USA Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Medical Device Companies,
Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Biotechnology Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 58: USA 15-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Biotechnology Companies for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Service - Research,
Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept & Requirements
Development, Detailed Design & Process Development, Design
Verification, Process Validation, Manufacturing Transfer &
Design Validation and Production & Commercial Support -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: USA Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Research, Strategy, & Concept
Generation, Concept & Requirements Development, Detailed Design &
Process Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: USA 15-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research, Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept &
Requirements Development, Detailed Design & Process
Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Application -
Therapeutic Equipment, Biological Storage, Consumables, Other
Applications, Surgical Instruments, Clinical Laboratory
Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 63: USA Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Application - Therapeutic Equipment,
Biological Storage, Consumables, Other Applications, Surgical
Instruments, Clinical Laboratory Equipment and Diagnostic
Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: USA 15-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Therapeutic Equipment, Biological Storage,
Consumables, Other Applications, Surgical Instruments, Clinical
Laboratory Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 65: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by End-Use - Medical
Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Biotechnology Companies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Canada Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Medical Device Companies,
Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Biotechnology Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 67: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Biotechnology Companies for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Service - Research,
Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept & Requirements
Development, Detailed Design & Process Development, Design
Verification, Process Validation, Manufacturing Transfer &
Design Validation and Production & Commercial Support -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Canada Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Research, Strategy, & Concept
Generation, Concept & Requirements Development, Detailed Design &
Process Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research, Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept &
Requirements Development, Detailed Design & Process
Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 71: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Application -
Therapeutic Equipment, Biological Storage, Consumables, Other
Applications, Surgical Instruments, Clinical Laboratory
Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 72: Canada Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Application - Therapeutic Equipment,
Biological Storage, Consumables, Other Applications, Surgical
Instruments, Clinical Laboratory Equipment and Diagnostic
Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Therapeutic Equipment, Biological Storage,
Consumables, Other Applications, Surgical Instruments, Clinical
Laboratory Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Product Design and Development Services Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 74: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by End-Use - Medical
Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Biotechnology Companies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Japan Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Medical Device Companies,
Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Biotechnology Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Biotechnology Companies for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Service - Research,
Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept & Requirements
Development, Detailed Design & Process Development, Design
Verification, Process Validation, Manufacturing Transfer &
Design Validation and Production & Commercial Support -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Japan Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Research, Strategy, & Concept
Generation, Concept & Requirements Development, Detailed Design &
Process Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research, Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept &
Requirements Development, Detailed Design & Process
Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Application -
Therapeutic Equipment, Biological Storage, Consumables, Other
Applications, Surgical Instruments, Clinical Laboratory
Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 81: Japan Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Application - Therapeutic Equipment,
Biological Storage, Consumables, Other Applications, Surgical
Instruments, Clinical Laboratory Equipment and Diagnostic
Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Therapeutic Equipment, Biological Storage,
Consumables, Other Applications, Surgical Instruments, Clinical
Laboratory Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Product Design and Development Services Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by End-Use - Medical
Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Biotechnology Companies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: China Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Medical Device Companies,
Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Biotechnology Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 85: China 15-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Biotechnology Companies for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Service - Research,
Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept & Requirements
Development, Detailed Design & Process Development, Design
Verification, Process Validation, Manufacturing Transfer &
Design Validation and Production & Commercial Support -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: China Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Research, Strategy, & Concept
Generation, Concept & Requirements Development, Detailed Design &
Process Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: China 15-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research, Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept &
Requirements Development, Detailed Design & Process
Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Application -
Therapeutic Equipment, Biological Storage, Consumables, Other
Applications, Surgical Instruments, Clinical Laboratory
Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 90: China Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Application - Therapeutic Equipment,
Biological Storage, Consumables, Other Applications, Surgical
Instruments, Clinical Laboratory Equipment and Diagnostic
Equipment Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: China 15-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Therapeutic Equipment, Biological Storage,
Consumables, Other Applications, Surgical Instruments, Clinical
Laboratory Equipment and Diagnostic Equipment for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Product Design and Development Services Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by End-Use - Medical
Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research
Organizations and Biotechnology Companies - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Medical Device Companies,
Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations and
Biotechnology Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 94: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Medical Device Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies,
Contract Research Organizations and Biotechnology Companies for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Product Design and Development Services by Service - Research,
Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept & Requirements
Development, Detailed Design & Process Development, Design
Verification, Process Validation, Manufacturing Transfer &
Design Validation and Production & Commercial Support -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Research, Strategy, & Concept
Generation, Concept & Requirements Development, Detailed Design &
Process Development, Design Verification, Process Validation,
Manufacturing Transfer & Design Validation and Production &
Commercial Support Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Product Design and
Development Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Research, Strategy, & Concept Generation, Concept &

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032676/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


