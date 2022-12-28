Global Produced Water Treatment Market to Reach $12.4 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Produced Water Treatment estimated at US$9. 1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12. 4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.
5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Secondary Separation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Primary Separation segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.9% CAGR
The Produced Water Treatment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.7 Billion by the year 2027.
Tertiary Separation Segment to Record 5% CAGR
In the global Tertiary Separation segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -
Baker Hughes Incorporation
Enviro-Tech Systems
Fmc Technologies Inc.
General Electric
Halliburton Company
Mineral Technologies Inc.
Ovivo Water Ltd.
Schlumberger Ltd.
Siemens AG
Suez Environnement Group
Veolia Environnement
Weatherford International Ltd.
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water Treatment
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Secondary Separation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Secondary Separation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Secondary Separation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Primary Separation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Primary Separation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Primary Separation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Tertiary Separation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Tertiary Separation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Tertiary Separation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Crude Oil by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Crude Oil by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Crude Oil by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Natural Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural Gas by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Onshore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Onshore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Onshore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Offshore by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Offshore by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Offshore by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Produced Water Treatment Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
UNITED STATES
Produced Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,
Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by
Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary
Separation and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water Treatment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation
and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and
Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by
Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water Treatment
by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water Treatment
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,
Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation,
Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary
Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and
Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Produced Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,
Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by
Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary
Separation and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary
Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and
Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by
Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Produced Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,
Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by
Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary
Separation and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary
Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and
Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by
Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Produced Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 67: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,
Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation,
Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary
Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and
Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Produced Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,
Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation,
Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary
Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and
Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Produced Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,
Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation,
Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary
Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and
Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,
Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by
Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary
Separation and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary
Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and
Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by
Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Produced Water Treatment Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,
Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by
Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary
Separation and Other Technologies Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water Treatment
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation
and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and
Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by
Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water Treatment
by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment by
Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water Treatment
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 113: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,
Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 114: Spain Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation,
Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 115: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary
Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 116: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and
Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 118: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 121: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 122: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary Separation,
Primary Separation, Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 123: Russia Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Technology - Secondary Separation, Primary Separation,
Tertiary Separation and Other Technologies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 124: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Secondary Separation, Primary Separation, Tertiary
Separation and Other Technologies for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 125: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Production Source - Crude Oil and
Natural Gas - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 126: Russia Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Production Source - Crude Oil and Natural Gas Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 127: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Production Source - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Crude Oil and Natural Gas for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Produced Water Treatment by Application - Onshore and Offshore -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Produced Water Treatment
by Application - Onshore and Offshore Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 130: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Produced Water
Treatment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Onshore and Offshore for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 131: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Produced Water Treatment by Technology - Secondary
