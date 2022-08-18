The Global Process Orchestration Market size is expected to reach $12.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 17.2% CAGR during the forecast period

ReportLinker
·11 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Process orchestration is a framework used for creating unique workflow operations that enable the orchestration of various business activities across people, processes, and technology. It offers a platform that enables business and IT specialists to collaborate, track business process applications, and securely communicate data.

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Process Orchestration Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Vertical, By Organization size, By Deployment Model,By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315045/?utm_source=GNW
This platform supports business operations in an efficient manner. Additionally, it is well known to improve corporate operations’ efficiency. The choice of such platforms has decreased production costs, improved the value chain, and improved an organization’s overall operations.

Using web-based services to manage business processes is known as business process orchestration. This procedure helps to shape the direction of business process management and has the potential to alter how companies and information technology interact. Business process orchestration is often referred as workflow orchestration or service instrumentation. It gives comprehensive information on the limitations as well as the occurrence process and a structure for the company’s internal control flow.

Some of the factors driving the growth of the process orchestration market include the rise in the adoption of business process automation technologies by companies to enhance the efficiency and quality of operational processes and interactions with other companies & customers as they engage in e-business transactions. The market is expanding due to the increased deployment of adequate business solutions by enterprises to save operational costs and effectively use their IT resources.

IT can automate specific activities with traditional automation technologies. Native task schedulers, custom scripting, RPA tools, and business process management tools are typical examples. Automated processes can be planned, carried out on-demand, or started by a relevant business or IT events. Although many process orchestration tools are actually automation tools, they offer the same functionality with a few key distinctions.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Lockdown protocols were put in place in numerous nations as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak. This in turn encouraged companies and organizations to adopt a culture of remote, or work from home, employment. This increased the use of process orchestration tools to increase company agility. Every corporation and business have been forced by the pandemic to move their business operations toward a virtual and remote work environment. Due to the critical circumstances, businesses started implementing process orchestration solutions for increased productivity and business agility. Every corporation and business were compelled by the pandemic to move their business operations toward a remote work environment.

Market Growth Factors

The Rapid Spread Of Digital Transformation

In the modern era, there is a rapid spread of digitalization all over the world. Businesses are increasingly transforming their manual processes into advanced and automated processes. In order to comply with the widespread digitalization, various companies are rapidly undergoing digital transformation. Businesses are significantly investing in digital transformation as an effort to meet the rapidly evolving and increasing customer requirements because developing technologies are continually changing those expectations. Adopting automation technology to better corporate operations and decision-making is the core of digital transformation.

Optimizes The Utilization Of Resources

Businesses are focusing on making the best use of their available resources, including storage, processing power, and technical resources. Process orchestration offers managed and professional services, as well as cloud orchestration services, allowing businesses to work on diverse processes, such as other real-time projects, simultaneously. Process orchestration thereby provides optimal use of resources of a company. Additionally, pay-per-use flexibility and streamlined optimization make organizations more productive. Additionally, knowing what resources are available and completing them when necessary for the project is essential for controlling expenses and ensuring the success of project operations. It has substantial advantages for all businesses and organizations.

Market Restraining Factors

Can Degrade Performance And Quality In Certain Cases

When complex logic is implemented via orchestration tools, the procedure sometimes results in poor and reduced performance of the datastore. These tools frequently add a large number of objects to the data store, and displays frequently involve a large number of function calls. For example, to mask data, lookup or entitlement tables, expressions, and other things. Therefore, these procedures might also eliminate some datastore optimizations in addition to requiring more processing. When more objects, such as roles, views, and entitlement tables, are added, complications are frequently created in addition to potential performance effects.

Vertical Outlook

By industrial vertical, the process orchestration market is segmented into Government and Defense, Energy and utilities, Transportation and Logistics, BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, IT and Telecommunications, Retail and consumer goods, and Others. In 2021, the healthcare and pharmaceuticals segment garnered a significant revenue share of the process orchestration market. Personalized healthcare is currently being promoted by self-care, which is being supported by the digitization of services, more affordable and effective care models, and the healthcare sector as a whole. The demand for process orchestration to be adopted for cost-effectiveness and better efficiency of healthcare systems has been brought on by rising expenses and the promise of connected health technologies.

Component Outlook

Based on component, the process orchestration market is classified into Software and Services. In 2021, the software segment procured the highest revenue share of the process orchestration market. Standard procedures for business processes in complicated contexts can be standardized, consolidated, and automated with the use of process orchestration software. This is bolstering the demand for process orchestration software all over the world. Owing to this, the growth of this segment is rapidly rising.

Deployment Model Outlook

On the basis of deployment model, the process orchestration market is categorized into On-Premises and Cloud. In 2021, the cloud segment registered a significant revenue share of the process orchestration market. The rapid growth of the segment is a result of the increasing number of cloud providers operating in the field. It also eliminates the requirement for owning a separate system to leverage these solutions. Moreover, mid-sized financial institutions favor cloud-based Process Orchestration software because it requires little initial investment and less ongoing maintenance.

Enterprise Size Outlook

By enterprise size, the process orchestration market is fragmented into Large Enterprises and Small and Medium Enterprises. In 2021, the large enterprises segment acquired the largest revenue share of the process orchestration market. One of the major factors driving the expansion of this segment is that large enterprises are expanding their IT budgets to adopt cutting-edge technologies and solutions. The products aid in fostering better teamwork within huge organizations and boost worker productivity by enhancing the speed, effectiveness, and efficiency of business operations.

Regional Outlook

Region-wise, the process orchestration market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, North America held the largest revenue share of the process orchestration market. Several factors, including the rise in digitization and the use of process orchestration tools by several end-users across the region, including BFSI and retail, are responsible for the market’s expansion in this region. Furthermore, the existence of major players offers a significant number of growth prospects for market expansion.

The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions, Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Broadcom, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, are the forerunners in the Process Orchestration Market. Companies such as HCL Technologies Ltd., Wipro Limited and Fujitsu Limited are some of the key innovators in Process Orchestration Market.

The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SAP SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Broadcom, Inc., Cisco Systems Inc, Fujitsu Limited, TIBCO Software Inc., Software AG, HCL Technologies Ltd., and Wipro Limited.

Recent Strategies Deployed in Process Orchestration Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

Jun-2022: Fujitsu entered into a partnership with Hexagon, a publicly listed global information technology company. Under this partnership, the companies would deliver combined applications of digital twin technologies along with solutions from both companies, such as data processing, AI analysis, IoT sensors, and advanced data visualization, in the cloud as well as computing infrastructure.

Feb-2022: Cisco joined hands with Rakuten Symphony, a subsidiary of Rakuten Mobile. Following this collaboration, the companies would help vice providers in innovating futuristic advancements in the internet. Moreover, this collaboration would also expedite access to ORAN-based cloud-native, virtualized 4G/5G mobile networks.

Dec-2021: HCL Technologies came into a partnership with KloudGin, a leading software provider. This partnership aimed to deliver cutting-edge cross-silo solutions to key water/wastewater, manufacturing, telecoms, commercial services, oil & gas, and utility operations. Moreover, this partnership would also help companies efficiently and quickly transform operations via digital tools, data optimization, and mobile FSM and EAM solutions delivery.

Nov-2021: Wipro partnered with DriveNets, a leading cloud-native networking software company. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to transform CSP’s approach to building next-generation networks.

Apr-2021: Broadcom teamed up with Google, an American multinational technology company. Under this collaboration, the companies would expedite innovation while also strengthening cloud services integration across Broadcom’s core software franchises. Furthermore, Broadcom would also deliver its security and enterprise operations software range on the Google Cloud.

Mar-2020: Cisco came into a partnership with Microsoft, an American multinational technology company. This partnership aimed to allow flawless data orchestration through the integration of Cisco IoT Edge and Azure IoT Cloud. This partnership also aimed to address the transfer of data from the IoT edge and offer opportunities to customers in order to unlock business value from their data.

Product Launches and Product Expansions:

Apr-2022: Fujitsu released Fujitsu Computing as a Service, a new service portfolio. This launch aimed to drive digital transformation and customer empowerment all over the world by providing the access to most advanced computing technologies across the world through the cloud for commercial utilization.

Nov-2021: IBM Watson rolled out IBM Imaging Workflow Orchestrator, a new AI orchestration offering. With this launch, the company aimed to aid imaging organizations in leveraging the benefits of employing seamless AI applications. In addition, the new solution aimed to modernize the reading experience of radiologists while also lowering the demands of the imaging system and IT administrators.

May-2021: IBM unveiled Watson Orchestrate, an AI-powered automation tool. The new solution aimed to accelerate the personal productivity of businesses and business professionals across operations, human resources, sales, and more. Also, it would enable companies to communicate through natural language in order to perform tasks.

Mar-2021: HCL Technologies rolled out ASM 2.0, a next-generation application management framework. The new product aimed to aid businesses in driving agility, resilience, and stakeholder experiences with optimized costs.

Acquisitions and Mergers:

Jan-2022: Oracle completed its acquisition of Federos, a privately held company. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to extend its application portfolio with the integration of AI-optimized analytics, automation, and assurance solutions to manage the performance and availability of critical systems and networks. In addition, the acquisition would also expand the ability of Oracle to deliver end-to-end service and network assurance.

Oct-2021: Cisco completed its acquisition of Epsagon, a modern observability vendor. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to complement its performance on full-stack observability for cloud-native environments to accelerate Cisco’s capability roadmaps.

Apr-2021: IBM took over myInvenio, a process mining software company. This acquisition aimed to offer data-driven software to businesses to allow them to identify the most crucial business processes with the aim to automate procurement, accounting, production, and sales with the help of AI.

Jan-2021: SAP SE acquired Signavio, a Business Process Management software vendor. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its capacity to aid businesses in rapidly comprehending, enhancing, transforming, and managing their business processes at scale.

Scope of the Study

Market Segments covered in the Report:

By Component

• Software

• Services

By Vertical

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Retail & Ecommerce

• Government & Public Sector

• Healthcare & Life Sciences

• Transportation & Logistics

• Energy & Utilities

• Others

By Organization size

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs

By Deployment Model

• On-premise

• Cloud

By Geography

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Rest of North America

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Russia

o Spain

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Singapore

o Malaysia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Argentina

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Nigeria

o Rest of LAMEA

Companies Profiled

• SAP SE

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Broadcom, Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc

• Fujitsu Limited

• TIBCO Software Inc.

• Software AG

• HCL Technologies Ltd.

• Wipro Limited

Unique Offerings

• Exhaustive coverage

• Highest number of market tables and figures

• Subscription based model available

• Guaranteed best price

• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315045/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap. “Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a

  • Blue Jays reasons for hope, reasons for concern

    The Blue Jays have given Toronto fans a rollercoaster of a season, with the team looking like World Series contenders one night, and missing the playoffs the next. Julia Kreuz discusses where the Jays need to improve if they are to make a much anticipated postseason run.

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Japan's Baba beats Canada's Chun in U.S. Women's Amateur

    UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. (AP) — Saki Baba routed Monet Chun of Canada 11 and 9 on Sunday to become the second Japanese winner in U.S. Women’s Amateur history. The 17-year-old Baba won the last six holes, ending the match with a birdie on the par-3 27th hole at Chambers Bay. Baba joined 1985 champion Michiko Hattori as the only Japanese winners. The 21-year-old Chun won the Canadian Women’s Amateur on July 23 to earn a spot in the event and the CP Women’s Open. She led Michigan to its first Big Te

  • Canadian star Joey Votto to have season-ending rotator cuff surgery

    Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto will have season-ending surgery Friday to repair a torn left rotator cuff. The 38-year-old from Toronto announced the upcoming surgery after the Reds' 1-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday. Votto said he injured the rotator cuff in 2015 and had been able to play through it, but it had become more painful over the past few months. Votto, a six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, hit just .205 this season with 11 homers and 41 RBIs. "I'm not sure if it's effect

  • Allegations of Oilers owner Daryl Katz paying underage ballerina for sex dropped

    Allegations that Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz paid an underage ballerina for sex have been dropped from a U.S. civil suit.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

    TORONTO — Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test. The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp. Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji. Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NB

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • Canada's bobsled, skeleton federation in negotiations with Canada's safe-sport office

    The national governing body for bobsled and skeleton plans to sign on with Canada's new safe sport office. A spokesperson for Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton (BCS) said Monday that it is in negotiations with the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, which began receiving and addressing complaints of maltreatment in sport on June 20. The news comes on the heels of more than 90 current and former bobsled and skeleton athletes repeating their call to Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge to help clean up

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Argos running back Harris to undergo season-ending surgery for torn pectoral muscle

    TORONTO — Running back Andrew Harris's first season with the Toronto Argonauts has ended prematurely. An Argos official said the club has determined Harris will require season-ending surgery after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in Toronto's 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last week. On Wednesday, the club announced Harris was expected to miss four-to-six weeks with the injury. But head coach Ryan Dinwiddie also didn't discount Harris needing the operation. Harris, 35, had three carries f

  • Roughriders end slump by edging Elks 34-23 in Edmonton

    EDMONTON — Quarterback Cody Fajardo ran a pair of touchdowns in himself and passed for another as the Saskatchewan Roughriders emerged with a 34-23 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday. The Roughriders (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid. The Elks (2-7) have now lost 12 straight home games at Commonwealth Stadium, a shameful stretch extending back to Oct. 12, 2019. After Saskatchewan recorded a punt single on its opening drive, Edmonton came roaring back with quarterback Taylor Corneliu

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Pospisil brings the heat in gritty VanOpen singles win over Australian Thompson

    VANCOUVER — It's difficult to talk about the Vancouver tennis scene without the names of Rebecca Marino and Vasek Pospisil popping up. They are lovable underdogs, passionate players, gritty fighters and, in the case of the annual Odlum Brown VanOpen, great draws and ambassadors. So it was fitting Wednesday, on one of the hottest nights of Vancouver's summer, the 32-year-old Pospisil sweated two hours and 40 minutes to post a thrilling 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 men's singles victory over Jordan Thompson of A