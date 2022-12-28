Global Procedure Trays Market to Reach $33.6 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Procedure Trays estimated at US$14. 6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$33. 6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.
6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Operating Rooms, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 13.3% CAGR and reach US$20.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Angiography segment is readjusted to a revised 12% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.5% CAGR
The Procedure Trays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 11.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Ophthalmic Segment to Record 10.9% CAGR
In the global Ophthalmic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$771.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 12.4% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -
3M
Baxter International
BD
Biometrix
Boston Scientific Corp.
C.R. Bard Inc.
Cardinal Health, Inc.
CareFusion Corp.
Covidien AG
Ecolab Inc.
Hogy Medical Co., Ltd.
Medica Europe BV
Medical Action Industries Inc.
Medline Industries, Inc.
Mölnlycke Health Care AB
Nelipak Corporation
Owens & Minor, Inc.
Precise-Pak Inc.
Smith & Nephew Plc
Teleflex Incorporated
