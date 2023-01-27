ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Probiotics Market to Reach $91.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Probiotics estimated at US$59.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2022-2030. Bacteria, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$70.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Yeast segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Probiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Probiotics: Harnessing the Huge Potential of the Human

Microbiome in Transforming Health and Wellness

Recent Market Activity

Myriad Benefits of Good Bacteria-Enriched Probiotics Drive

Widespread Adoption

Select Probiotic Bacteria and their Area of Benefit

Growing Prominence of Functional Foods in Effective Maintenance

of General Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver

Biopolymers for Stabilization of Probiotics in Foods

Sales of Mood Enhancing and Brain Health Probiotic Food

Products Gain Momentum

Probiotics: The Preferred Ingredient for Digestive Health

Related Food & Drinks

Global Market Outlook

Rising Awareness of the Health Benefits Offered by Probiotics

Drive Strong Growth in the Developed Markets

Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market

Potential

Probiotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment and

Probiotics’ Potential in Managing Various Health Conditions

Drive Strong Market Growth

Probiotics: A Step towards Better Nutraceuticals

Improvement of Human Gut Health and Addressing Intestinal

Complaints

Hay Fever Treatment

Allergy Prevention

Lowering Side Effects of Antibiotics

Benefits of Psychobiotics

Reducing Risk of Heart Diseases

Significance in Bone Health

Improves Oral Health

Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment

Reduces Bloating

Common Cold

Sore Throats Sepsis

Celiac Disease Microbiome

Women’s Health, Pregnancy and Breast Feeding

Sepsis in Pre-term Infants

Alleviation of Depressive Symptoms Associated with MDD

Probiotics: Vital to Endure Chemotherapy?

For Immuno-Suppressed Subjects

Treatment of Severe Burn Injuries

Growing Demand for Probiotic Dairy Products Benefit Market

Expansion

Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle

Probiotic Yogurt: One of the Dominant and Fastest Growing

Probiotic Products

Probiotics Cash in on Greek Yogurt’s Popularity

Promising Applications of Probiotics in Non-Dairy Products

Offers Immense Growth Potential

Select Probiotics Applications in Non-Dairy Products

Meat-Based Probiotic Products: An Efficient Mode of Probiotic

Delivery to the GI Tract

Probiotic Confectionery: The Next Big Thing

Probiotic Supplements: The Fastest Growing Nutritional

Supplements Category

Women: An important Consumer Category for Probiotic Dietary

Supplements

Innovative Ingredients Extend Scope of Probiotics to Everyday

Products

Health Attributes of Probiotics for Children and Infants Boosts

Demand

Probiotics Reduces Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea among Infants

Probiotics Help Children Fight Atopic Dermatitis

Infant Probiotics - Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus

Probiotics in Pediatric Gastrointestinal (GI) Therapy

Beneficial Effects of Probiotics on Skin Functioning Promote

Demand in Personal Care Products

Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend

Research Focus on Positive Effects of Probiotics on Skin Ailments

Growing Prominence of Probiotics in Weight Management Offers

Opportunities on a Platter

Probiotics to Enhance Metabolism in Obese Patients

Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on

Weight Management

Booming Demand for Quality Animal Produce Drives Demand for

Animal Feed Probiotics

Probiotics in Poultry Feed to Enhance Yield without Adverse

Effects

Growing Interest in Food Nanotechnology Opens Up New Avenues of

Growth for Nano-Sized Probiotic Additives

Nanoencapsulation to Offer Eco-Friendly Delivery of Probiotics

Ever-changing Consumer Preferences Triggers Research &

Development Activity

List of Currently Used Probiotic Cultures

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects

Aging Population

Longer Life Expectancy

Ballooning Global Population

Rapid Urbanization

Rising Disposable Incomes

Growing Middle Class Population

Viability: A Cause of Concern

Microencapsulation Improve Delivery of Probiotics

Key Growth Restraining Factors in a Nutshell



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

