Global Probiotics Market to Reach $91.7 Billion by 2030

·27 min read
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Probiotics estimated at US$59.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$91.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 5.6% over the period 2022-2030. Bacteria, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$70.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Yeast segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR

The Probiotics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Probiotics: Harnessing the Huge Potential of the Human
Microbiome in Transforming Health and Wellness
Recent Market Activity
Myriad Benefits of Good Bacteria-Enriched Probiotics Drive
Widespread Adoption
Select Probiotic Bacteria and their Area of Benefit
Growing Prominence of Functional Foods in Effective Maintenance
of General Health: The Fundamental Growth Driver
Biopolymers for Stabilization of Probiotics in Foods
Sales of Mood Enhancing and Brain Health Probiotic Food
Products Gain Momentum
Probiotics: The Preferred Ingredient for Digestive Health
Related Food & Drinks
Global Market Outlook
Rising Awareness of the Health Benefits Offered by Probiotics
Drive Strong Growth in the Developed Markets
Underpenetrated Developing Countries Offer Huge Untapped Market
Potential
Probiotics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Focus on Disease Prevention than Treatment and
Probiotics’ Potential in Managing Various Health Conditions
Drive Strong Market Growth
Probiotics: A Step towards Better Nutraceuticals
Improvement of Human Gut Health and Addressing Intestinal
Complaints
Hay Fever Treatment
Allergy Prevention
Lowering Side Effects of Antibiotics
Benefits of Psychobiotics
Reducing Risk of Heart Diseases
Significance in Bone Health
Improves Oral Health
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Treatment
Reduces Bloating
Common Cold
Sore Throats Sepsis
Celiac Disease Microbiome
Women’s Health, Pregnancy and Breast Feeding
Sepsis in Pre-term Infants
Alleviation of Depressive Symptoms Associated with MDD
Probiotics: Vital to Endure Chemotherapy?
For Immuno-Suppressed Subjects
Treatment of Severe Burn Injuries
Growing Demand for Probiotic Dairy Products Benefit Market
Expansion
Dairy Products: The Most Popular Probiotic Delivery Vehicle
Probiotic Yogurt: One of the Dominant and Fastest Growing
Probiotic Products
Probiotics Cash in on Greek Yogurt’s Popularity
Promising Applications of Probiotics in Non-Dairy Products
Offers Immense Growth Potential
Select Probiotics Applications in Non-Dairy Products
Meat-Based Probiotic Products: An Efficient Mode of Probiotic
Delivery to the GI Tract
Probiotic Confectionery: The Next Big Thing
Probiotic Supplements: The Fastest Growing Nutritional
Supplements Category
Women: An important Consumer Category for Probiotic Dietary
Supplements
Innovative Ingredients Extend Scope of Probiotics to Everyday
Products
Health Attributes of Probiotics for Children and Infants Boosts
Demand
Probiotics Reduces Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea among Infants
Probiotics Help Children Fight Atopic Dermatitis
Infant Probiotics - Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus
Probiotics in Pediatric Gastrointestinal (GI) Therapy
Beneficial Effects of Probiotics on Skin Functioning Promote
Demand in Personal Care Products
Probiotic Skincare: The Latest Beauty Trend
Research Focus on Positive Effects of Probiotics on Skin Ailments
Growing Prominence of Probiotics in Weight Management Offers
Opportunities on a Platter
Probiotics to Enhance Metabolism in Obese Patients
Epidemic Proportions of Obesity Lead to Increased Focus on
Weight Management
Booming Demand for Quality Animal Produce Drives Demand for
Animal Feed Probiotics
Probiotics in Poultry Feed to Enhance Yield without Adverse
Effects
Growing Interest in Food Nanotechnology Opens Up New Avenues of
Growth for Nano-Sized Probiotic Additives
Nanoencapsulation to Offer Eco-Friendly Delivery of Probiotics
Ever-changing Consumer Preferences Triggers Research &
Development Activity
List of Currently Used Probiotic Cultures
Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Strengthen Market
Prospects
Aging Population
Longer Life Expectancy
Ballooning Global Population
Rapid Urbanization
Rising Disposable Incomes
Growing Middle Class Population
Viability: A Cause of Concern
Microencapsulation Improve Delivery of Probiotics
Key Growth Restraining Factors in a Nutshell

