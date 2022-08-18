Global Private LTE Market Report 2022: Utilization in Smartphones and Smart Home Devices Driving Growth

Global Private LTE Market

Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private LTE Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global private LTE market reached a value of US$ 4.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.90% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Private long-term evolution (LTE) refers to a cellular network system that provides individual network services independent of any carrier. It includes hardware, mobile core software, subscriber identification module (SIM) cards and network orchestration software that can be configured to support the specific requirements of an individual or an enterprise. Private LTE utilizes localized micro towers and small cells to provide enhanced connectivity, modify applications and reduce latency in the network. In comparison to public LTE, private LTE runs on its dedicated equipment and offers independent coverage, security, and performance. As a result, private LTE finds extensive applications across various industries, such as education, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, energy and utility, retail and e-commerce, information technology (IT) and telecommunication

Private LTE Market Trends:

Significant growth in the telecommunication industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Private LTE provides improved bandwidth and data transfer speeds that prevent unstable internet connections during video and audio calls.

Additionally, the widespread product utilization in smartphones and smart home devices, such as security alarms, connected city streetlights, smart waste management and wearable fitness and health trackers, is favouring the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of communication systems with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to provide seamless connectivity, enhanced security, outdoor coverage, and low latency, are providing a thrust to the market growth.

These technologies analyse, optimize, and improve the data and maintain the confidentiality of sensitive information within the network. Other factors, including the increasing demand for wireless networks across organizations, along with the widespread product adoption in the medical industry for improved communications between healthcare systems, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global private LTE market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, technology, frequency band, deployment model and industry vertical

Breakup by Component:

  • Infrastructure

  • Service

Breakup by Technology:

  • FDD

  • TDD

Breakup by Frequency Band:

  • Licensed

  • Unlicensed

  • Shared Spectrum

Breakup by Deployment Model:

  • Centralized

  • Distributed

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

  • Healthcare

  • IT and Telecom

  • Manufacturing, Retail and E-commerce

  • Government and Defense

  • Energy and Utility

  • Oil and Gas

  • Education

  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America

  • United States

  • Canada

  • Asia-Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Australia

  • Indonesia

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Others

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Private LTE Market

6 Market Breakup by Component

7 Market Breakup by Technology

8 Market Breakup by Frequency Band

9 Market Breakup by Deployment Model

10 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 SWOT Analysis

13 Value Chain Analysis

14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15 Price Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Airspan Networks Inc.

  • ASOCS Ltd.

  • Casa Systems Inc.

  • Cisco Systems Inc.

  • Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

  • CommScope Inc.

  • Druid Software Limited

  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

  • Nokia Corporation

  • Qualcomm Incorporated

  • Sierra Wireless Inc

  • Telefonica S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ey7xb2

Attachment

