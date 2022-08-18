Global Private LTE Market Report 2022: Utilization in Smartphones and Smart Home Devices Driving Growth
Global Private LTE Market
Dublin, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Private LTE Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global private LTE market reached a value of US$ 4.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 9.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.90% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor
Private long-term evolution (LTE) refers to a cellular network system that provides individual network services independent of any carrier. It includes hardware, mobile core software, subscriber identification module (SIM) cards and network orchestration software that can be configured to support the specific requirements of an individual or an enterprise. Private LTE utilizes localized micro towers and small cells to provide enhanced connectivity, modify applications and reduce latency in the network. In comparison to public LTE, private LTE runs on its dedicated equipment and offers independent coverage, security, and performance. As a result, private LTE finds extensive applications across various industries, such as education, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, energy and utility, retail and e-commerce, information technology (IT) and telecommunication
Private LTE Market Trends:
Significant growth in the telecommunication industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Private LTE provides improved bandwidth and data transfer speeds that prevent unstable internet connections during video and audio calls.
Additionally, the widespread product utilization in smartphones and smart home devices, such as security alarms, connected city streetlights, smart waste management and wearable fitness and health trackers, is favouring the market growth. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the integration of communication systems with artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to provide seamless connectivity, enhanced security, outdoor coverage, and low latency, are providing a thrust to the market growth.
These technologies analyse, optimize, and improve the data and maintain the confidentiality of sensitive information within the network. Other factors, including the increasing demand for wireless networks across organizations, along with the widespread product adoption in the medical industry for improved communications between healthcare systems, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global private LTE market, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on component, technology, frequency band, deployment model and industry vertical
Breakup by Component:
Infrastructure
Service
Breakup by Technology:
FDD
TDD
Breakup by Frequency Band:
Licensed
Unlicensed
Shared Spectrum
Breakup by Deployment Model:
Centralized
Distributed
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
Healthcare
IT and Telecom
Manufacturing, Retail and E-commerce
Government and Defense
Energy and Utility
Oil and Gas
Education
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Others
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Others
Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
5 Global Private LTE Market
6 Market Breakup by Component
7 Market Breakup by Technology
8 Market Breakup by Frequency Band
9 Market Breakup by Deployment Model
10 Market Breakup by Industry Vertical
11 Market Breakup by Region
12 SWOT Analysis
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
Airspan Networks Inc.
ASOCS Ltd.
Casa Systems Inc.
Cisco Systems Inc.
Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited
CommScope Inc.
Druid Software Limited
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
Nokia Corporation
Qualcomm Incorporated
Sierra Wireless Inc
Telefonica S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ey7xb2
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900