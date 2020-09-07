Global Printing Machinery and Supplies Industry

Global Printing Machinery and Supplies Market to Reach $19. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Printing Machinery and Supplies estimated at US$16. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Printing Presses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Post-Press Machinery & Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.6% CAGR
The Printing Machinery and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.
Pre-Press Systems Segment to Record 2.5% CAGR
In the global Pre-Press Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 301-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Advanced Vision Technology Ltd.
- Agfa Graphics
- Bobst
- Dover Corp.
- Eastman Kodak Company
- Goss International Americas, LLC
- Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.
- Koenig & Bauer AG
- Komori Corp.
- Manroland Sheetfed GmbH
- manroland web systems GmbH
- Markem-Imaje SAS
- Océ-Technologies B.V.
- RYOBI MHI Graphic Technology Ltd.
- SCREEN Graphic Solutions Co., Ltd.
- WIFAG-Polytype Holding AG
- Xerox Corp.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Printing Machinery Market - Promising Growth on Cards
Current and Future Analysis
Recent Market Activity
Global Print Market
Color Printing Gains Ground
Printed Electronics Receive Numerous Accolades
Advanced Labeling Systems Improve Productivity
Regional Pockets of Growth Drive Global Momentum
Computer-to-Plate (CTP) Technology: Healthy Prospects
Outlook Heavily Tied to Advertising Expenditure
Global Competitor Market Shares
Printing Machinery and Supplies Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (Israel)
Agfa Graphics (Belgium)
Bobst (Switzerland)
Dover Corp. (USA)
Markem-Imaje SAS (Switzerland)
Eastman Kodak Company (USA)
Goss International Americas, LLC (USA)
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Germany)
Hewlett-Packard Development Company, LP (USA)
Koenig & Bauer AG (Germany)
Komori Corp. (Japan)
Manroland Sheetfed GmbH (Germany)
Manroland web systems GmbH (Germany)
Oce-Technologies BV (The Netherlands)
Ryobi Limited (Japan)
SCREEN Graphic Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan)
WIFAG-Polytype Holding AG (Switzerland)
Xerox Corporation (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Printing Activities Increasingly Being Integrated
Hybrid Presses - The ’In’ Thing
Application Growth Markets
Market Downturns Impact Gravure Printers More Than Flexographic
Printers
Printing for Packaging Market - An Insight
Packaging and Labeling Offers High Growth Potential
Wide-Format Printing Industry Poised to Grow
Successful Wide-Format Printers
Digital Printing Gains Momentum
Digital Presses On an Upward Trend
Digital Label Presses - Rising Tide
Newspaper Press Segment: Expected to Grow at a Slower Pace
Sheet-fed to Outpace Web-fed
Automation of Pre-Press Machinery - The Need of the Hour
Consolidation Wave Continues
Consolidation in the Global Printing Machinery and Supplies
Market: 2016-2017
Print Equipment Industry Hit Hard by Recession
Recent Developments in Packaging Printing
APL Logistics from Manroland - A Step towards One-touch Printing
Secure Printing to Curtail Manipulation and Forgery
Printed Documents Could be Erased and Re-Used As per Xerox
Kornit Launches Printing Equipment that Prints Directly on Dark
Polyester
Xerox Offers Technological Innovation for High-Speed Color Printer
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Printing Machinery and Supplies Global Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 2: Printing Machinery and Supplies Global Retrospective
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Printing Machinery and Supplies Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Printing Presses (Product Segment) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Printing Presses (Product Segment) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Printing Presses (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Post-Press Machinery & Equipment (Product Segment)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to
2027
Table 8: Post-Press Machinery & Equipment (Product Segment)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand:
2012 to 2019
Table 9: Post-Press Machinery & Equipment (Product Segment)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Pre-Press Systems (Product Segment) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Pre-Press Systems (Product Segment) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: Pre-Press Systems (Product Segment) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Other Product Segments (Product Segment) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Printing Machinery and Supplies Market Share (in %) by
Company: 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Printing Machinery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 17: Printing Machinery and Supplies Market in the United
States by Product Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand
for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Printing Machinery and Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Printing Machinery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 20: Canadian Printing Machinery and Supplies Historic
Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 21: Printing Machinery and Supplies Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment for
2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Printing Machinery and Supplies:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 23: Printing Machinery and Supplies Market in Japan:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 24: Japanese Printing Machinery and Supplies Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Printing Machinery and Supplies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 26: Printing Machinery and Supplies Historic Market
Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 27: Chinese Printing Machinery and Supplies Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Printing Machinery and Supplies Market: Competitor
Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 28: European Printing Machinery and Supplies Market
Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Printing Machinery and Supplies Market in Europe:
A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: European Printing Machinery and Supplies Market Share
Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: European Printing Machinery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 32: Printing Machinery and Supplies Market in Europe in
US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Printing Machinery and Supplies Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: Printing Machinery and Supplies Market in France by
Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: French Printing Machinery and Supplies Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 36: French Printing Machinery and Supplies Market Share
Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Printing Machinery and Supplies Market in Germany:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: German Printing Machinery and Supplies Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 39: German Printing Machinery and Supplies Market Share
Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Printing Machinery and Supplies Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Thousand by Product Segment for the Period
2020-2027
Table 41: Printing Machinery and Supplies Historic Market
Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 42: Italian Printing Machinery and Supplies Market by
Product Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Printing Machinery and
Supplies: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Thousand by Product Segment for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Printing Machinery and Supplies Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product
Segment for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: United Kingdom Printing Machinery and Supplies Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Printing Machinery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020-2027
Table 47: Printing Machinery and Supplies Market in Rest of
Europe in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: A Historic Review
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 48: Rest of Europe Printing Machinery and Supplies Market
Share Breakdown by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 49: Printing Machinery and Supplies Market in
Asia-Pacific by Product Segment: Estimates and Projections in
US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Printing Machinery and Supplies Historic
Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Product Segment: 2012-2019
Table 51: Asia-Pacific Printing Machinery and Supplies Market
Share Analysis by Product Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 52: Rest of World Printing Machinery and Supplies Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Segment:
2020 to 2027
Table 53: Rest of World Printing Machinery and Supplies
Historic Market Review by Product Segment in US$ Thousand:
2012-2019
Table 54: Printing Machinery and Supplies Market in Rest of
World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Segment
for 2012, 2020, and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 211
