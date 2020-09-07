Global Printing Machinery and Supplies Industry

Global Printing Machinery and Supplies Market to Reach $19. 6 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Printing Machinery and Supplies estimated at US$16. 2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Printing Presses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.2% CAGR and reach US$10.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Post-Press Machinery & Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.6% CAGR



The Printing Machinery and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 2.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Pre-Press Systems Segment to Record 2.5% CAGR



In the global Pre-Press Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 301-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Advanced Vision Technology Ltd.

Agfa Graphics

Bobst

Dover Corp.

Eastman Kodak Company

Goss International Americas, LLC

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

Koenig & Bauer AG

Komori Corp.

Manroland Sheetfed GmbH

manroland web systems GmbH

Markem-Imaje SAS

Océ-Technologies B.V.

RYOBI MHI Graphic Technology Ltd.

SCREEN Graphic Solutions Co., Ltd.

WIFAG-Polytype Holding AG

Xerox Corp.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Printing Machinery Market - Promising Growth on Cards

Current and Future Analysis

Recent Market Activity

Global Print Market

Color Printing Gains Ground

Printed Electronics Receive Numerous Accolades

Advanced Labeling Systems Improve Productivity

Regional Pockets of Growth Drive Global Momentum

Computer-to-Plate (CTP) Technology: Healthy Prospects

Outlook Heavily Tied to Advertising Expenditure

Global Competitor Market Shares

Printing Machinery and Supplies Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (Israel)

Agfa Graphics (Belgium)

Bobst (Switzerland)

Dover Corp. (USA)

Markem-Imaje SAS (Switzerland)

Eastman Kodak Company (USA)

Goss International Americas, LLC (USA)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (Germany)

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, LP (USA)

Koenig & Bauer AG (Germany)

Komori Corp. (Japan)

Manroland Sheetfed GmbH (Germany)

Manroland web systems GmbH (Germany)

Oce-Technologies BV (The Netherlands)

Ryobi Limited (Japan)

SCREEN Graphic Solutions Co., Ltd. (Japan)

WIFAG-Polytype Holding AG (Switzerland)

Xerox Corporation (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Printing Activities Increasingly Being Integrated

Hybrid Presses - The ’In’ Thing

Application Growth Markets

Market Downturns Impact Gravure Printers More Than Flexographic

Printers

Printing for Packaging Market - An Insight

Packaging and Labeling Offers High Growth Potential

Wide-Format Printing Industry Poised to Grow

Successful Wide-Format Printers

Digital Printing Gains Momentum

Digital Presses On an Upward Trend

Digital Label Presses - Rising Tide

Newspaper Press Segment: Expected to Grow at a Slower Pace

Sheet-fed to Outpace Web-fed

Automation of Pre-Press Machinery - The Need of the Hour

Consolidation Wave Continues

Consolidation in the Global Printing Machinery and Supplies

Market: 2016-2017

Print Equipment Industry Hit Hard by Recession

Recent Developments in Packaging Printing

APL Logistics from Manroland - A Step towards One-touch Printing

Secure Printing to Curtail Manipulation and Forgery

Printed Documents Could be Erased and Re-Used As per Xerox

Kornit Launches Printing Equipment that Prints Directly on Dark

Polyester

Xerox Offers Technological Innovation for High-Speed Color Printer



Total Companies Profiled: 211

