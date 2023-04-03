The Global Printed Signage Market is forecast to grow by USD 4262.79 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.93% during the forecast period

Global Printed Signage Market 2023-2027. The analyst has been monitoring the printed signage market and is forecast to grow by USD 4262.79 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 1.93% during the forecast period.

Our report on the printed signage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by several benefits of using printed signage, increasing demand for printed signage from retail industry, and growing use of billboards.

The printed signage market is segmented as below:
By Application
• Outdoor
• Indoor

By End-user
• Retail
• BFSI
• Transportation and logistics
• Healthcare
• Others

By Geography
• APAC
• North America
• Europe
• South America
• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the growing demand for printed signage in BFSI sector as one of the prime reasons driving the printed signage market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing opportunities for market growth in emerging economies and growing focus on new product development, investments, and strategic alliances will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the printed signage market covers the following areas:
• Printed signage market sizing
• Printed signage market forecast
• Printed signage market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading printed signage market vendors that include Canva Pty Ltd., Chandler Signs LLC, Cimpress Plc, EhKo Sign Industries Kft., IGEPA group GmbH and Co. KG, James Publishing, Kelly Signs, L and H Companies, LINTEC Corp., Mativ Holdings Inc., ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Paddock Printing, Schweiter Technologies AG, Sign Solutions USA, Signage US, Signs Express, SmartSign, Spandex Ltd., Techprint Inc., and Avery Dennison Corp. Also, the printed signage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
