The Global Pressure Washer Market is expected to grow by $607.86 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.37% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global Pressure Washer Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the pressure washer market and it is poised to grow by $607. 86 mn during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.

New York, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pressure Washer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144575/?utm_source=GNW

37% during the forecast period. Our report on the pressure washer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in vehicle ownership in APAC, steady growth in the maintenance and cleaning services industry, and an increase in DIY demand from developing nations.

The pressure washer market analysis includes end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The pressure washer market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Type

• Electric pressure washers

• Electric-driven pressure washers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the introduction of cordless pressure washers as one of the prime reasons driving the pressure washer market growth during the next few years. Also, the switch from engine-powered to electric pressure washers and growing industrialization and automation in developing countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the pressure washer market covers the following areas:

• Pressure washer market sizing

• Pressure washer market forecast

• Pressure washer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pressure washer market vendors that include Alfred Karcher SE and Co. KG, Alkota Cleaning Systems, ANDREAS STIHL AG and Co. KG, Annovi Reverberi Spa, Briggs and Stratton LLC, Carigar Tools, Caterpillar Inc., Deere and Co., FNA Group, Generac Power Systems Inc., Husqvarna AB, Hyundai Construction Equipment Co. Ltd., Koblenz Electrica SA de CV, Koki Holdings Co. Ltd., MAT Holdings Inc., NKT AS, Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, Snow Joe LLC, Stanley Black and Decker Inc., and Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. Also, the pressure washer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05144575/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



