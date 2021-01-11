Global Pressure Relief Devices Industry
Global Pressure Relief Devices Market to Reach $3. 8 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pressure Relief Devices estimated at US$2. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.
8 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. Low-Tech Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.8% CAGR and reach US$2.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High-Tech Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $795.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.5% CAGR
The Pressure Relief Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$795.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$791.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Arjo AB
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
Invacare Corporation
Medtronic, Inc.
Paramount Bed Co., Ltd.
Stryker Corporation
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 44
