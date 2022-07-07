Global Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market is estimated to be worth over USD 1.04 Bn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The prenatal vitamin supplements market is expected to grow at a rate of 6.6% and 6.2% in North America, with Latin American though 2032. The demand for Prenatal Vitamin Supplements is on the rise, with many countries experiencing growth in customer preference to healthier and wholesome diets

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prenatal vitamin supplements Market are expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.1% and reach a valuation of USD 1.04 Bn by 2032, while it is valued at US$ 522 Mn in 2022.

Women have become conscious about the food they eat and the supplements they intake as it impacts the health of fetus a well. Covid -19 further strengthens the need to maintain good health in order to avoid any negative outcomes. This impacted the sales of prenatal supplements in the market during the assessment year.

Manufacturers are developing different products like smoothies, energy bars which fulfill the nutritional requirements of pregnant women. Easy availability of products that provide essential nutrients like vitamins and proteins is expected to boost the demand for prenatal vitamin supplements in the market.

Demand for prenatal vitamin supplements is increasing as new crucial pregnancy cases are coming. A woman’s body goes through a lot of changes during the course of pregnancy. It is essential to take utmost care of your health to ensure that there are no complications during the delivery, fueling the demand for prenatal vitamin supplements.

Key brands are collaborating with ecommerce sites like amazon and flipkart to offer their products across the globe at a click of bottom. These products at then sold with different discounts schemes and delivered at consumers door steps, increasing the sales of prenatal vitamin supplements.

As the number of women joining the workforce increases and they have less time at their disposal to take care of their health the demand for prenatal vitamin supplements that provide these nutrients to the body is expected to rise. North America contributes maximum share in the global revenue generation followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The prenatal vitamin supplements market is expected to increase at CAGRs of 6.6% and 6.2% in North America and Latin America, respectively, through 2032.

  • Asia Pacific is expected to account for 18% of the market share during the assessment year.

  • Demand for prenatal vitamins supplements is expected to witness rise as women are well aware about the benefits of consuming such products, additionally they have easy access to different prenatal vitamin supplements brands that are manufactured in regional markets.

  • Increase in disposable income and willingness to spend on healthcare products is expected to drive the European prenatal vitamin supplement market, enhancing the natal care experience for the end users.

  • The European prenatal vitamin supplements market is expected to reach USD 338 Mn by 2032.

  • Growing customer preference for healthy and wholesome diets is driving sales of prenatal vitamin supplements across global markets.

“Rise in awareness of benefits of consuming nutrient rich diet during pregnancy is expected to propel the demand for prenatal supplements in the market globally. Many organizations are changing their policies to offer parental care benefits and monetary benefits along with maternity leaves is expected to impact revenue generation of prenatal vitamin supplements market globally.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of prenatal vitamins are focusing on research & development to offer different effective formulations. Key players are collaborating and developing new product lines to penetrate untapped markets and expand their sales channel.

  • Mommy's Bliss, is a leading health company for babies is expanding into the prenatal market with a revolutionary range of prenatal and postnatal multivitamins and supplements designed specifically for parenthood journey. The brand, empowers new mothers to handle the specific requirements and problems that come with pregnancy and postpartum care.

  • Ritual, an online health firm that formulates clean multivitamins for women expanded its product line by including a prenatal vitamin containing 12 essential nutrients.

  • Abbott has introduced its new series of prenatal vitamin supplements under its infant & new mother care product lists that involves products like SIMILAC PROBIOTIC that helps in creating a healthy gut microbiome, Increasing the sales of prenatal vitamin supplements.

  • Rainbow light has introduced its prenatal one multi that comes with food -based multivitamin that provides complete nutrition for mom and baby, that is easy to digest with probiotics & enzymes, increasing the prenatal vitamin supplements market size.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global prenatal vitamin supplements market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market By Form (Powdered, Liquid, Gummies, Capsules), By Sales Channel (Offline Sales Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Convenience Store, Other Sales Channel), Online Sales Channel (Company Website, E-commerce Platform), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, MEA)

Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market by Category

By Form, Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market is segmented as:

  • Powdered

  • Liquid

  • Gummies

  • Capsules

By Sales Channel, Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market is segmented as:

  • Offline Sales Channel

  • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

  • Departmental Stores

  • Convenience Store

  • Other Sales Channel

  • Online Sales Channel

  • Company Website

  • E-commerce Platform

By Region, Prenatal Vitamin Supplements Market is segmented as:

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • East Asia

  • South Asia

  • Oceania

  • MEA

Table of Content
1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Product launches & Recent Developments

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Value Chain Analysis

      3.5.1. Supply Side Participants and their Roles

          3.5.1.1. Producers

          3.5.1.2. Mid-Level Participants (Traders/ Agents/ Brokers)

          3.5.1.3. Wholesalers and Distributors

      3.5.2. % of Operating Margin Analysis

      3.5.3. List of Raw Material Suppliers

      3.5.4. List of Existing and Potential Buyer’s

Full TOC with List of table/figures

