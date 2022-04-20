Global Prefillable Reusable Injection Devices Market Forecasts to 2026: Device and Packaging Technology Advances

Company Logo

Dublin, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefillable Reusable Injection Devices to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The correlation between chronic conditions and the benefits of patient self-administration continues to influence therapeutic product decisions, managed care initiatives and regulatory actions. Drug injection device designs are increasingly being based on the results of human engineering inputs and patient preference research. Branding and packaging choices are more frequently being driven by data sources historically employed by consumer product marketers.

For drug developers and device suppliers, the implications of these trends are influencing product development methodology and changing supply chain relationships. Decisions regarding as-supplied packaging that were once considered boilerplate have moved to the early stages of the development process.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the dynamics of the shifting landscape for prefillable reusable injectable drug delivery and the market impact of new and evolving devices

What are the market drivers influencing injector device designs, feature/functionality, product branding, competing technologies and commercial development?

What are the key characteristics of the major injection device market segments and what is the impact of market demographics, and competing business strategies?

What is the current market for prefillable reusable injector demand and what will it be in 2026?

Who are the leading injection device companies, and what are their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations?

What is the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors on prefillable reusable injectable drug delivery demand?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Device and Packaging Technology Advances

Shifting Patient Demographics

Evolution in Drug Development

Diseases and Indications

Device Selection Factors

Market Segmentation

Product Features & Ease of Use

Supply Chain Factors

Device Classes

Pen Injectors

Autoinjectors

Therapeutic Segments

Hematopoietics

Antivirals

Hormone Replacement

Parkinson's Disease

Reproductive Health

Market Factors

Regulatory Issues

DTC Marketing

Patient Education

Company Profiles

