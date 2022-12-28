Global Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Market to Reach $8 Billion by 2027

ReportLinker
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Preclinical Contract Research Organizations estimated at US$4. 9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.

New York, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032639/?utm_source=GNW
3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Toxicology Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.7% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies segment is readjusted to a revised 7.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.8% CAGR

The Preclinical Contract Research Organizations market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.

Compound Management Segment to Record 7% CAGR

In the global Compound Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$676.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.

Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -
Envigo Corporation
Eurofins Scientific
ICON Plc
Laboratory Corporation of America, Inc.
Medpace, Inc.
MPI research
PARAXEL International Corporation
Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD), LLC
PRA Health Sciences, Inc.
Wuxi AppTec


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032639/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Toxicology Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Toxicology Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Toxicology Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Bioanalysis & DMPK
Studies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Services by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Services by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Biopharma Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Biopharma Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Biopharma Companies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Academic Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Government & Academic
Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Government & Academic
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical Device Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Medical Device Companies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device
Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 22: World Preclinical Contract Research Organizations
Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012
through 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Compound Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Compound Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Compound Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemistry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Chemistry by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemistry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Safety Pharmacology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Safety Pharmacology by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Safety Pharmacology by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2022 (E)
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Service -
Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound
Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA Historic Review for Preclinical Contract Research
Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis &
DMPK Studies, Compound Management, Chemistry, Safety
Pharmacology and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 34: USA 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies,
Compound Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by End-Use -
Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and
Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Preclinical Contract Research
Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies, Government &
Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic
Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Service -
Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound
Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,
Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound Management, Chemistry,
Safety Pharmacology and Other Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies,
Compound Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by End-Use -
Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and
Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,
Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic
Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for
2022 (E)
Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Service -
Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound
Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,
Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound Management, Chemistry,
Safety Pharmacology and Other Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies,
Compound Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by End-Use -
Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and
Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,
Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic
Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

CHINA
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for
2022 (E)
Table 50: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Service -
Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound
Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: China Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,
Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound Management, Chemistry,
Safety Pharmacology and Other Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: China 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies,
Compound Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by End-Use -
Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and
Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,
Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic
Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for
2022 (E)
Table 56: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Geographic
Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Europe Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 58: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Service -
Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound
Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,
Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound Management, Chemistry,
Safety Pharmacology and Other Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies,
Compound Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by End-Use -
Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and
Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,
Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic
Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for
2022 (E)
Table 65: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Service -
Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound
Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: France Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,
Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound Management, Chemistry,
Safety Pharmacology and Other Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: France 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies,
Compound Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by End-Use -
Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and
Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,
Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic
Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for
2022 (E)
Table 71: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Service -
Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound
Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Germany Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,
Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound Management, Chemistry,
Safety Pharmacology and Other Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies,
Compound Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by End-Use -
Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and
Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,
Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic
Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 77: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Service -
Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound
Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Italy Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,
Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound Management, Chemistry,
Safety Pharmacology and Other Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies,
Compound Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by End-Use -
Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and
Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,
Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic
Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 83: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Service -
Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound
Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: UK Historic Review for Preclinical Contract Research
Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis &
DMPK Studies, Compound Management, Chemistry, Safety
Pharmacology and Other Services Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 85: UK 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies,
Compound Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other
Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by End-Use -
Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and
Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Preclinical Contract Research
Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies, Government &
Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic
Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 89: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Service -
Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound
Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Preclinical
Contract Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology
Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound Management,
Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical
Contract Research Organizations by Service - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis &
DMPK Studies, Compound Management, Chemistry, Safety
Pharmacology and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by End-Use -
Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and
Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Preclinical
Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma
Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device
Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical
Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government &
Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Preclinical Contract Research Organizations Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific
for 2022 (E)
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Service -
Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound
Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology Testing,
Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound Management, Chemistry,
Safety Pharmacology and Other Services Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical
Contract Research Organizations by Service - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis &
DMPK Studies, Compound Management, Chemistry, Safety
Pharmacology and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by End-Use -
Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and
Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Preclinical Contract
Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma Companies,
Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical
Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government &
Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 101: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by Service -
Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound
Management, Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other Services -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Rest of World Historic Review for Preclinical
Contract Research Organizations by Service - Toxicology
Testing, Bioanalysis & DMPK Studies, Compound Management,
Chemistry, Safety Pharmacology and Other Services Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical
Contract Research Organizations by Service - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis &
DMPK Studies, Compound Management, Chemistry, Safety
Pharmacology and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Preclinical Contract Research Organizations by End-Use -
Biopharma Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and
Medical Device Companies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Preclinical
Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Biopharma
Companies, Government & Academic Institutes and Medical Device
Companies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Preclinical
Contract Research Organizations by End-Use - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Biopharma Companies, Government &
Academic Institutes and Medical Device Companies for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

