Global Precision Medicine Market to Surpass US$ 161,892.7 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)
SEATTLE, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global precision medicine market is estimated to be valued at US$ 73,946.2 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period (2022-2030).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Precision Medicine Market:
Major players operating in the market are focusing on adopting inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships and collaborations to develop precision medicines, which is expected to drive the global precision medicine market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) School of Medicine, a medical school that aims to improve health through innovative research, education, and patient care, and Cofactor Genomics, a biotech company, entered into a collaboration to boost patient outcomes in cancer care by utilizing precision medicine techniques. The goal of the collaboration is to increase a physician's ability to predict tumor response to immunotherapy, particularly in patients with recurrent or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.
Key Market Takeaways:
The global precision medicine market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period due to the launch of new platforms and solutions in the field of precision medicine. For instance, in June 2020, Infosys Limited, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, announced the launch of an all-new, personalized medicine solution for the pharmaceutical industry. The solution leverages SAP S/4HANA, the SAP C/4HANA suite, the SAP Analytics Cloud solution, and the SCI platform to derive intelligent insights, enabling pharmaceutical companies to address critical business and regulatory requirements, while delivering personalized experiences to patients.
Among technology, the bioinformatics segment is expected to dominate the segment growth over the forecast period, owing to new service launches by the key players operating in the market. For instance, in August 2019, GeneXplain, a platform designed to ease the life of the bioinformatics expert, launched Genome Enhancer, a modified and simplified version of its flagship multi-omics bioinformatics platform, to support clinicians in their research of precision medicine. The GeneXplain platform features a complete workflow management system as well as hundreds of pipelines for various bioinformatics tasks.
Among regions, North America is estimated to account for largest share in the global precision medicine market over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to increasing awareness and initiatives related to precision medicine in North America. For instance, according to an article published by THE JACKSON LABORATORY, an independent, nonprofit biomedical research institution, in 2015, President Obama announced the launch of Precision Medicine Initiative that aimed to revolutionize the way of treatment to improve health, as precision medicine provides an innovative approach that studies the unique gene sequences of individual and offers tailored treatment.
Competitive Landscape:
Key players operating in the global precision medicine market include Intomics, GENinCode, NanoString, Tepnel Pharma Services Limited, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc, QIAGEN, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Medtronic, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, bioMérieux SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly & Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Cepheid, AstraZeneca PLC, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Foundation Medicine, Inc.
Global Precision Medicine Market, By Technology:
Bioinformatics
Gene Sequencing
Drug Discovery
Precision Molecular Diagnostics
Big Data Analytics
Global Precision Medicine Market, By Application:
Oncology
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Others
Central Nervous System
Hematology
Respiratory
Immunology
Others
Global Precision Medicine Market, By Region:
North America
By Country
U.S.
Canada
Latin America
By Country
Brazil
Mexico
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Europe
By Country
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
By Country
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East
By Country
GCC
Israel
Rest of Middle East
Africa
By Region/Country
South Africa
Central Africa
North Africa
