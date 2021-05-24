Global Prebiotics Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 to 2030.

The global prebiotics market was valued at USD 8.95 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period till 2030.

The Global Prebiotics Market Size was valued at USD 8.95 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period till 2030.

Prebiotics are fibers that offer a crucial feed source for the essential bacteria which contribute to the protection of the colon. Prebiotics are found in natural foods like wheat bran, onions, garlic, leek, and food products like cereals, bread, yogurts, and biscuits. Prebiotics supports the well-being of the human body and are, therefore, becoming increasingly appealing to the health-conscious population. Prebiotics guarantee improved immunity and reduced digestion problems, which is driving their demand in the market.

Rising demand for supplements, along with increasing consumer awareness about the health advantages of fiber, is expected to promote market development over the next few years. Increasing cultivation and harvesting of prebiotic natural herbs in Europe is further expected to drive the market.

Prebiotic has a broad range of applications including texture improvement, and it can sweeten food without any sugar content. Increasing concerns about sugar diseases are expected to promote product development over the forecast period. Additionally, important prebiotic components like inulin and fructo-oligosaccharide (FOS) have huge demand in products that need low-calories sweetening taste. This is enhancing the overall prebiotics sector development over the predicted period.

Increasing need for essential ingredients in the diet and growing health consciousness among customers across the globe will provide good opportunities for prebiotic producers. There has been a rising trend of utilizing prebiotics to treat several gastrointestinal disorders, like Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and gastroesophageal reflux diseases, which will assist market development.

However, imbalanced utilization of prebiotics may have some unfavorable effects. This may hinder market development. On the other hand, rigorous research attempts at developing modern ingredients will additionally increase market development.

The increasing use of prebiotics in animal feed to improve the overall health and metabolism of animals is also estimated to result in the remarkable development of the market globally. Prebiotics are utilized in cattle feed to enhance their performance, digestion, and immune system. Other factors increasing the development of the market are the increasing utilization of prebiotics in poultry feed to enhance productivity and increasing dependence on animals as a source of protein.

Some Noted Developments Considered in the Report:

May 2020, R’s KOSO, Inc. has launched R’s KOSO, a century-old traditional Japanese prebiotic drink. R’s KOSO is a vegan-friendly superfood formed from a variety of 100+ seaweeds, mushrooms, fruits, and plants that have encountered a 1 year of fermentation procedures. This exclusive blend of ingredients offers balanced nutrition by integrating prebiotics and probiotics, which have been observed to enhance gut health while improving immunity.

November 2018, Global Cereal Brand Kellogg’s launched its HI (Happy Inside) product, which comprises important nutrients and fibers to maintain gut health, including fiber, probiotics, and prebiotics.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Prebiotics Market

The QMI team has closely monitored the impact of COVID-19 on the global prebiotics market, and it is observed that the demand for prebiotics has increased during the pandemic time. It is anticipated to grow at a healthy pace from mid-2021. To control the pandemic, many countries across the globe have enforced strict lockdown norms, which have hampered all kinds of business activities. The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a remarkable impact on public health and all stages of different industries.

The prebiotics market is experiencing a positive impact mainly because of the major role of prebiotics in strengthening the immune systems. Prebiotics is considered an effective supplementary process for tackling the virus. All these factors are mentioned and analyzed in detail in this report.

Global Prebiotics Market, By Ingredients

Based on ingredients, the global prebiotic market is segmented into fructo-oligosaccharide, inulin, galacto-oligosaccharides, and mannan-oligosaccharide. The inulin segment is estimated to be the dominating segment. The development of the inulin segment is attributed to its utilization in the manufacturing of functional foods due to its adaptability.

Chicory roots comprise the major source of inulin. This ingredient provides various advantages for diabetic patients and people suffering from digestive problems, which has driven market development. The increasing need for inulin in drinks and baked goods is expected to play an important role in promoting market development over the predicted period. The increasing need for manufacturing synbiotics and growing applications in infant foods are estimated to increase product demand over the projected timeframe.

Global Prebiotics Market, By Application

Based on application, the global prebiotics market is segmented into prebiotic food and beverages, prebiotic dietary supplements, and animal feed prebiotics. Prebiotic food and beverages include dairy products, cereals, baked food, fermented meat products, and dry food prebiotics. Prebiotics dietary supplements are further segmented into food supplements, nutritional supplements, specialty nutrients, and infant formula.

The prebiotic food and beverages segment has dominated the global prebiotics industry. The existence of health-promoting colon microorganisms in food and beverage products is expected to increase the application of prebiotics in the food & beverages industry.

Increasing customer awareness about the utilization of protein for supporting ideal nutritional levels and preserving muscle mass is estimated to increase the market demand for these products. Moreover, a healthy and active lifestyle, combined with increasing awareness about the benefits of protein, is estimated to play an important role in encouraging the utilization of dietary supplement products.

Global Prebiotics Market, By Region

By region, the global prebiotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia Pacific is the dominating region in the prebiotics industry. The demand is driven by nations like Japan, China, and India that have a large population and high utilization of dairy products, thereby driving market development in the Asia Pacific region.

North America, on the other hand, is expected to record the highest CAGR over the predicted period due to the increasing importance of animal feed ingredients, followed by the high occurrence of diseases like Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) and Porcine Epidemic Diarrhoea Virus (PEDv) This has resulted in the need for higher quality animal feed ingredients.

Some Major Findings of the Global Prebiotics Market Report Include:

Major global market trend & forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

In-depth global prebiotics market analysis by the aforementioned segments along with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors.

Profiles of the major key market players that are operating in the global prebiotics market, which include Beneo GmbH, Abbott Laboratories, Cargill, Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Clasado Ltd., Jarrow Formulas, Inc., Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co, Ltd., Roquette America, Inc. Formula, Bright Food Group Co., Ltd., Danone S.A., and Kraft Foods Group.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes analysis, along with drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global prebiotics market

Impact of COVID-19 on the global prebiotics Market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 155 pages with 85 market data tables and 41 figures & charts from the report, “ Prebiotics Market by Ingredients (Fructo-oligosaccharide, Inulin, Galacto-oligosaccharides, Mannan-Oligosaccharide), Application (Prebiotic Food and Beverages, Dairy products, Cereals, Baked Food, Fermented Meat Products, Dry Food Prebiotics, Prebiotic Dietary Supplements Food Supplement, Nutritional Supplements, Specialty Nutrients, Infant Formula Animal Feed Prebiotics). By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America - Market Size and Forecasting (2021-2030)” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

